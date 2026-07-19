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Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

July 19, 2026, 4:56 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Minnesota -123 at CLEVELAND +100
at TORONTO -145 Tampa Bay +119
at BOSTON -142 Baltimore +117
at TEXAS -172 Chicago White Sox +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -138 LA Dodgers +114
at ATLANTA -157 San Diego +129
at MILWAUKEE -188 N.Y Mets +153
at COLORADO OFF Washington OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -125 Pittsburgh +102
San Francisco -110 at KANSAS CITY -106
Detroit -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -106
at HOUSTON -141 Miami +116
at SEATTLE -162 Cincinnati +132
at ARIZONA -162 Athletics +136
St. Louis -122 at LA ANGELS -101

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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