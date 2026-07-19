MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -123 at CLEVELAND +100 at TORONTO -145 Tampa Bay +119 at…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-123
|at CLEVELAND
|+100
|at TORONTO
|-145
|Tampa Bay
|+119
|at BOSTON
|-142
|Baltimore
|+117
|at TEXAS
|-172
|Chicago White Sox
|+140
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-138
|LA Dodgers
|+114
|at ATLANTA
|-157
|San Diego
|+129
|at MILWAUKEE
|-188
|N.Y Mets
|+153
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-125
|Pittsburgh
|+102
|San Francisco
|-110
|at KANSAS CITY
|-106
|Detroit
|-112
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-106
|at HOUSTON
|-141
|Miami
|+116
|at SEATTLE
|-162
|Cincinnati
|+132
|at ARIZONA
|-162
|Athletics
|+136
|St. Louis
|-122
|at LA ANGELS
|-101
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar
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