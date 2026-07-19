MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -123 at CLEVELAND +100 at TORONTO -145 Tampa Bay +119 at…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Minnesota -123 at CLEVELAND +100 at TORONTO -145 Tampa Bay +119 at BOSTON -142 Baltimore +117 at TEXAS -172 Chicago White Sox +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -138 LA Dodgers +114 at ATLANTA -157 San Diego +129 at MILWAUKEE -188 N.Y Mets +153 at COLORADO OFF Washington OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -125 Pittsburgh +102 San Francisco -110 at KANSAS CITY -106 Detroit -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -106 at HOUSTON -141 Miami +116 at SEATTLE -162 Cincinnati +132 at ARIZONA -162 Athletics +136 St. Louis -122 at LA ANGELS -101

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

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