England faces defending champion Argentina for a spot in the World Cup final, in photos

ATLANTA (AP) — One of international soccer’s biggest rivalries returns to the World Cup when England faces defending champion Argentina…

ATLANTA (AP) — One of international soccer’s biggest rivalries returns to the World Cup when England faces defending champion Argentina on Wednesday in the semifinals in Atlanta. Argentina will be led by Lionel Messi, one of the greatest to ever play the game, while England will rely on both Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Both teams made changes to their starting lineups for Wednesday’s match. The winner will face Spain in Sunday’s final, while the loser plays France on Saturday in the third-place match.

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