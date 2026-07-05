England 3, Mexico 2

|England
|2
|1
|—
|3
|Mexico
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, England, Bellingham, (Saka), 36th minute; 2, England, Bellingham, (Kane), 38th; 3, Mexico, Quinones, 42nd.
Second Half_4, England, Kane, (penalty kick), 60th; 5, Mexico, Jimenez, (penalty kick), 69th.
Goalies_England, Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford; Mexico, Raul Rangel, Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa.
Yellow Cards_Rice, England, 1st; Guehi, England, 68th; Sanchez, Mexico, 71st; O’Reilly, England, 72nd; Vasquez, Mexico, 90th+8; Henderson, England, 91st+10.
Red Cards_Quansah, England, 54th.
Referee_Alireza Faghani. Assistant Referees_George Lakrindis, Andrew Lindsay, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Jalal Jayed.
A_80,824.
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