England 3, Mexico 2

England 2 1 — 3 Mexico 1 1 — 2 First Half_1, England, Bellingham, (Saka), 36th minute; 2, England, Bellingham,…

England 2 1 — 3 Mexico 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, England, Bellingham, (Saka), 36th minute; 2, England, Bellingham, (Kane), 38th; 3, Mexico, Quinones, 42nd.

Second Half_4, England, Kane, (penalty kick), 60th; 5, Mexico, Jimenez, (penalty kick), 69th.

Goalies_England, Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford; Mexico, Raul Rangel, Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa.

Yellow Cards_Rice, England, 1st; Guehi, England, 68th; Sanchez, Mexico, 71st; O’Reilly, England, 72nd; Vasquez, Mexico, 90th+8; Henderson, England, 91st+10.

Red Cards_Quansah, England, 54th.

Referee_Alireza Faghani. Assistant Referees_George Lakrindis, Andrew Lindsay, Nicolas Gallo Barragan. 4th Official_Jalal Jayed.

A_80,824.

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