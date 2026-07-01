Edman homers, Roberts earns 1,000th managerial win as Dodgers beat A’s 9-3

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Edman had four hits including his first home run of the season, and Dave…

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tommy Edman had four hits including his first home run of the season, and Dave Roberts became the fastest manager in history to reach 1,000 career wins after the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Athletics 9-3 on Tuesday.

Miguel Rojas also homered to help the Dodgers to their fourth straight victory and seventh in eight games. Edman had four RBIs while Mookie Betts added three hits.

Edman, who missed the first 73 games of the season recovering from right ankle surgery, crushed a first-pitch slider from A’s starter Jeffrey Springs for a three-run homer in the third inning. Edman also had a hit in the fifth then added an RBI single in the seventh.

Roberts became the 69th manager in history to reach 1,000 wins and the quickest to do it. Roberts achieved his milestone managerial victory in 1,606 games. Cap Anson, the next fastest, needed 1,641 games and won his 1,000th in 1893.

He is the second manager to reach the milestone in the past two days, after Detroit skipper A.J. Hinch won his 1,000th in a 7-3 Tigers win over the Yankees.

Colby Thomas homered for the second consecutive game for the A’s.

Justin Wrobleski (10-2) had a career-high 11 strikeouts in seven innings and allowed three runs and seven hits without a walk. Brock Stewart and Wyatt Mills retired three batters apiece.

The Dodgers led 2-0 in the first inning on Betts’ RBI single and Teoscar Hernandez’s sacrifice fly.

A’s catcher Shea Langeliers reached on an infield single in the bottom of the inning and scored from first on Jonah Heim’s single over the head of right fielder Kyle Tucker.

After Edman’s homer off Springs in the third, Rojas connected for a solo shot in the sixth.

Springs (3-8) allowed six runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings.

Up next

A’s RHP J.T. Ginn (6-4, 3.15 ERA) pitches the series finale Wednesday. The Dodgers have not named an opener.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.