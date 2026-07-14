Dream beat the Sparks behind Angel Reese’s WNBA-leading 16th double-double

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Angel Reese had 23 points and 13 rebounds for her WNBA-leading 16th double-double of the…

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (AP) — Angel Reese had 23 points and 13 rebounds for her WNBA-leading 16th double-double of the season, Allisha Gray added 20 points, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Los Angeles Sparks 101-92 on Monday night.

Gray made Atlanta’s first field goal of the fourth quarter with 4:07 remaining to tie it at 87. Then, Reese got a friendly roll on her third made 3-pointer of the season to make it 90-87 and she added two free throws on the next possession for a five-point lead. Jordin Canada capped the 9-0 run for a 94-87 lead.

Canada finished with 16 points and Rhyne Howard added 11 for Atlanta (14-10), which had lost six of its last seven games. Reese, who missed Saturday’s game against Portland, was 7 of 11 from the field and made all eight of her free throws in 32 minutes.

Erica Wheeler scored 20 points, Nneka Ogwumike added 19 and Rae Burrell 18 for Los Angeles (10-12). Cameron Brink (left ankle) missed her eighth straight game, and Kelsey Plum (lower left leg) missed her sixth straight.

Hamby made a driving layup with 4:21 remaining in the fourth to give Los Angeles its first lead at 87-85 since early in the second period.

LYNX 104, MERCURY 100

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 37 points, rookie Olivia Miles had a career-high 33 and Minnesota beat Phoenix for their third straight victory.

McBride’s sixth 3-pointer gave Minnesota a 101-98 lead with 45.1 seconds left. Miles also had eight assists.

Miles drove into the lane and found Natasha Howard for a layup with 21.1 seconds left to make it 103-100. Courtney Williams had a steal at the other end, and Miles made 1 of 2 free throws for a four-point lead.

The game featured 23 lead changes and 13 ties — with both teams shooting 55% from the field. Minnesota (18-6) made 24 of 26 free throws.

McBride finished one point shy of her career high set in 2018. Miles became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 400 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists — doing it in 22 games.

Kahleah Copper scored 26 points, and Alyssa Thomas had 19 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists for Phoenix (8-17).

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