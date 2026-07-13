Italy’s Cannone suspended for 4 weeks for head-butting in rugby’s Nations Championship

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Italy lock Niccolo Cannone has been suspended for four weeks after being sent off for…

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Italy lock Niccolo Cannone has been suspended for four weeks after being sent off for head-butting in the Nations Championship rugby test against New Zealand on Saturday.

Cannone was shown a yellow card in 52nd minute for head-butting New Zealand scrumhalf Cam Roigard at a ruck. That was upgraded later to a red card, leaving Italy with 14 players for 20 minutes of a 47-17 loss.

A tournament foul play review committee on Tuesday found Cannone guilty of physical abuse under law 9.12.

“The FPRC determined that the act of foul play merited a low-end entry point of six weeks/matches,” the committee said in a statement. “In light of Cannone’s acceptance that he committed an act of foul play worthy of ordering off, as well as mitigating factors such as his disciplinary record, conduct, and remorse, the FPRC applied a 2-week reduction to the sanction.”

The suspension means Cannone will miss Italy’s Nations Championship match against Australia at Perth on Saturday.

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