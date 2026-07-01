DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 World Cup Bonus on USA Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Nw users can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer to secure an automatic “Bet $5, Get $200” welcome offer ahead of the USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup match. Register here to place your opening wager before the game begins at 8 pm ET.

Handicapping the knockout rounds can sometimes feel intimidating, but we’re in this together. By locking in this guaranteed bonus, you’ll have the extra ammunition you need to confidently chase a nice payday—no matter what happens on the field.

DraftKings Promo Code for Team USA

Before the USA and Bosnia and Herzegovina clash, new users can secure one of the most reliable promotions in the sports betting industry. Here is a quick breakdown of our starting lineup for this welcome offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 1, 2026

Maximizing Your World Cup Bonus

For this upcoming FIFA World Cup matchup, the latest DraftKings promo code offer gives you a real chance to build your bankroll. Available exclusively to new customers, this promotion instantly awards you $200 in bonus bets just for placing a $5 qualifying wager. The absolute best part? You receive the bonus even if your initial bet loses.

Once your $5 wager is in, DraftKings instantly drops the $200 reward into your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it allows us to spread our risk.

Think of it like keying your favorite horses in a trifecta; you can use a couple of these $25 tokens on safer bets, and sprinkle the rest on exotic Same Game Parlays or exact correct-score props for a bigger payout. Just keep an eye on the clock—these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so you’ll want to deploy them while the World Cup slate is hot.

Betting Odds for USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Bet Type USA Draw Bosnia and Herzegovina Moneyline (90 Min) -265 +400 +800 Total Goals Over 2.5 (-160) Under 2.5 (+125)

The models have the USA as the heavy chalk, giving the host nation a commanding 70.3% probability of securing the victory. Bosnia and Herzegovina enters as a massive underdog with just an 11.3% chance of pulling off the upset.

Brazilian referee Raphael Claus will oversee the match, which adds another layer to our handicapping (always keep an eye on the referee’s card-issuing tendencies if you’re looking at player prop bets). Because the USA is such a heavy favorite, simply betting them on the moneyline might not yield a massive return. I recommend placing your initial $5 qualifying bet on a highly probable outcome to trigger your $200 bonus, and then using your newly acquired $25 bonus bets to construct higher-yielding parlays.

How to Unlock the Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this offer before kickoff in Santa Clara is straightforward. You don’t even need to type in a specific DraftKings promo code; just follow my step-by-step guide below to get your account funded and your bonus locked in:

Sign Up: Create and register your new account here. You’ll need to enter standard personal information—like your full name, physical address, date of birth, and email—to verify your identity and confirm you are in an eligible state. Make a Deposit: Once you’re verified, it’s time to fund the account. Deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods (online banking, credit/debit card, or PayPal). Place Your Wager: Head over to the FIFA World Cup betting tab. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina matchup. Claim Your Bonus: As soon as you place that bet, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets (paid as eight $25 tokens). Whether your first bet wins, loses, or draws, that $200 is yours to play with.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.