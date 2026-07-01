DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Instantly for Team USA, World Cup Games

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All new users can dive into a fantastic World Cup slate of games Wednesday with an instant $200 bonus thanks to this DraftKings promo code offer. Get started here.







DraftKings Promo Code for the World Cup Wednesday

It is never too early to look at how to best manage your bankroll before the Round of 32 kicks off. Whether you are analyzing Belgium taking on Senegal or handicapping the USA against Bosnia and Herzegovina, review the details of this exclusive welcome offer below.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 1st, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code Details: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides an incredible opportunity to dive into the current FIFA World Cup slate with a guaranteed safety net. To claim the reward, simply register your account and place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer. We put a lot of stock in finding positive expected value, and knowing you will receive the $200 bonus no matter what happens with your initial bet makes this a no-brainer. Whether you back the USA moneyline or take a longshot prop in the Belgium vs. Senegal match, your bonus is locked in.

Once your first qualifying wager is placed, the $200 reward is paid out as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure allows bettors to diversify their portfolio across multiple games and futures prices rather than risking it all on a single outcome. Just remember that these bonus bets expire after 7 days, so be sure to deploy them while the World Cup action is still heating up.

Use DraftKings World Cup Bonus on Today’s Matches

The Round of 32 is officially here, and today’s FIFA World Cup playoff slate features two high-stakes matchups with immediate win-or-go-home implications. With Belgium facing Senegal and the USA hosting Bosnia and Herzegovina, there are prime opportunities to utilize your bonus bets as the knockout stage pressure tests these squads.

Today’s World Cup Odds

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Belgium vs Senegal +120 +210 +260 O/U 2.5 (Over +104 / Under -130) USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina -280 +390 +800 O/U 2.5 (Over -118 / Under -104)

Odds as of July 1st, 2026 from DraftKings.

Match Notes & Analysis

Belgium vs. Senegal (July 1, 4:00 PM ET): An unbeaten Belgium squad takes the pitch after a 1-2-0 (Win-Draw-Loss) group stage showing that netted them five points and a +4 goal differential. They face a dangerous Senegal side that squeezed into the knockout rounds with three points and a 1-0-2 record. However, Senegal proved their offensive capabilities by finding the back of the net eight times in group play. When a team creates that many scoring chances, it does stand to reason that they can break down a structured defense.

An unbeaten Belgium squad takes the pitch after a 1-2-0 (Win-Draw-Loss) group stage showing that netted them five points and a +4 goal differential. They face a dangerous Senegal side that squeezed into the knockout rounds with three points and a 1-0-2 record. However, Senegal proved their offensive capabilities by finding the back of the net eight times in group play. When a team creates that many scoring chances, it does stand to reason that they can break down a structured defense. USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (July 1, 8:00 PM ET): The host nation USA enters this matchup as a heavy moneyline favorite. The USA posted two wins and one loss in their first three matches, tallying six points while scoring eight goals and conceding four. They are up against Bosnia and Herzegovina, who advanced to the Round of 32 with four points (1-1-1) and a slightly negative goal differential (-1) across their initial three matches.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome bonus ahead of today’s World Cup slate is a seamless process. The promotion is applied automatically when you use the provided sign-up links, meaning no DraftKings promo code is necessary to be manually entered during registration.

To secure your guaranteed bonus bets before the next kickoff, follow these simple steps: