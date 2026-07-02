DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Spain-Austria World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Today’s FIFA World Cup slate is packed with incredible matchups, and I’ve got the perfect strategy for us to build our bankroll. Whether you’re a casual fan or an aspiring strategist looking for a nice pay day, the latest DraftKings promo code guarantees a massive win right out of the gate. Register here and bet $5 to secure a $200 bonus.

Best DraftKings Promo Code Offer for the World Cup

Whether you are looking to back Spain against Austria or gear up for the heavyweight Portugal vs. Croatia playoff clash, unlocking your bonus is simple. Review the details of the welcome offer below before placing your first wager.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified July 2, 2026

Bet $5 on Any Match, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is my favorite way to get a strong start during the FIFA World Cup playoffs. It takes the sweat out of handicapping. To participate, simply register a new account and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market.

Whether you are backing Spain on the moneyline, looking for an edge in the Portugal vs. Croatia showdown, or waiting to bet a total on Switzerland vs. Algeria, you will receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.

Instead of a single lump sum, your $200 reward is paid out as eight distinct $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it allows us to spread our wagers across multiple World Cup matches.

You can play a couple safely and use the rest to take a swing at a high-value parlay or an exotic prop bet. Once issued, these bonus bets are available for up to a week and will expire after seven days, giving you a real chance to explore the board and find the best value in the upcoming knockout stage matchups.

World Cup Matches and Betting Odds

Today’s FIFA World Cup slate features three thrilling Round of 32 playoff matchups that will have massive implications for the knockout stage bracket. With top-seeded group winners like Spain and Switzerland taking the pitch, alongside an evenly matched showdown between Portugal and Croatia, there is plenty of high-stakes soccer to target with your DraftKings bonus bets.

Matchup Home ML Draw Away ML Total Goals Spain vs Austria -340 +450 +1100 O 2.5 (-150) / U 2.5 (+120) Portugal vs Croatia -150 +280 +450 O 2.5 (-140) / U 2.5 (+115) Switzerland vs Algeria +100 +225 +320 O 2.5 (+120) / U 2.5 (-145)

Match Notes & Analysis

Here is how I’m looking at today’s board:

Spain vs Austria: Spain enters the Round of 32 as a massive favorite after dominating their group-stage schedule. They posted an undefeated 2-0-1 (Wins-Losses-Draws) record and a +5 goal differential, notably allowing zero goals in the process. Austria advanced to the playoffs as a second-ranked team with a balanced 1-1-1 record and six goals scored, but cracking the Spanish defense is going to be a tough puzzle to solve.

Spain enters the Round of 32 as a massive favorite after dominating their group-stage schedule. They posted an undefeated 2-0-1 (Wins-Losses-Draws) record and a +5 goal differential, notably allowing zero goals in the process. Austria advanced to the playoffs as a second-ranked team with a balanced 1-1-1 record and six goals scored, but cracking the Spanish defense is going to be a tough puzzle to solve. Portugal vs Croatia: This highly anticipated fixture features two teams that successfully navigated the group stage to reach the knockout rounds. Portugal remains unbeaten (one win, two draws) and leans on a stout defense that surrendered just a single goal across three matches. Croatia brings a dangerous two-win resume (2-1-0) to Toronto but will absolutely need to tighten up a defense that has already conceded five times in the tournament.

This highly anticipated fixture features two teams that successfully navigated the group stage to reach the knockout rounds. Portugal remains unbeaten (one win, two draws) and leans on a stout defense that surrendered just a single goal across three matches. Croatia brings a dangerous two-win resume (2-1-0) to Toronto but will absolutely need to tighten up a defense that has already conceded five times in the tournament. Switzerland vs Algeria: Switzerland secured a top seed after an undefeated 2-0-1 group stage run, highlighted by an attack that generated seven goals. They match up against an Algeria squad that advanced as a third-ranked group finisher with a 1-1-1 record. Algeria has to find a way to contain the Swiss attack after giving up seven goals during group play.

Grab $200 Bonus with the Latest DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your $200 welcome offer ahead of today’s World Cup playoff slate is a quick and seamless process. Best of all, no specific DraftKings promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up to unlock your bonus. Just follow my step-by-step game plan to get started:

Register a New Account: Create a new account here. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity, such as your name, email address, date of birth, and physical address. Fund Your Bankroll: Once your registration is complete, head to the cashier and make a first-time deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure deposit methods, ensuring your transaction is safe and processed quickly. Place Your Qualifying Wager: Browse today’s FIFA World Cup markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5. Whether you want to key a winner in the Spain vs. Austria matchup, bet the goal total in Portugal vs. Croatia, or build a parlay around Switzerland vs. Algeria, any $5 bet will qualify. Claim Your Bonus Bets: As soon as your qualifying $5 wager is placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. You do not even have to wait for your initial wager to settle to receive your reward.

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