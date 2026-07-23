DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus for MLB This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to capitalize on upcoming baseball action can activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer and turn a $5 bet into a $150 bonus. Activate this offer by clicking here.

Whether you back the Arizona Diamondbacks against the St. Louis Cardinals or target the Kansas City Royals against the Detroit Tigers, you will receive a $150 bonus after placing a $5 bet. This direct-response opportunity allows first-time players to maximize their value on the diamond to significantly boost their initial bankroll.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB: Secure $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Paid within 14 days. Bonus Last Verified On July 23, 2026

If you are a new DraftKings customer, you can take advantage of a highly rewarding offer for upcoming MLB action, featuring intriguing matchups like the Arizona Diamondbacks at the St. Louis Cardinals and the Kansas City Royals at the Detroit Tigers.

To get started, place a $5 qualifying wager on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The best part is that your bet does not need to win. Simply placing the qualifying wager is enough to unlock the reward. Once your first bet is settled, DraftKings will credit your account with a $150 bonus. This reward will be paid within 14 days of your bet settling, giving you the flexibility to spread your action across multiple games on the diamond.

Best Way to Use This Promo

If you are looking to put your DraftKings MLB promo to work, the schedule features a pair of compelling non-conference clashes. Here is a look at the odds for the slated games:

Matchup DraftKings Moneyline Total (O/U) Arizona Diamondbacks @ St. Louis Cardinals STL -125 / ARI +109 8.0 Kansas City Royals @ Detroit Tigers DET -205 / KC +168 8.5

Diamondbacks @ Cardinals The action kicks off with the St. Louis Cardinals positioned as slight home favorites against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arizona’s offense is anchored by Ketel Marte, who brings a steady .258 average along with 18 home runs and 59 RBI into the contest. St. Louis counters with a potent bat of their own in Alec Burleson. The Cardinals slugger has been a major run producer, boasting a .279 average, 15 homers, and an impressive 69 RBI.

Royals @ Tigers The Detroit Tigers host the Kansas City Royals as heavy -205 favorites. Detroit will have to navigate a Royals lineup sparked by dynamic shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who enters the game hitting .279 with 13 home runs and a blazing 30 stolen bases. On the other side of the diamond, Detroit’s Riley Greene will look to provide run support; he is currently batting .285 with 15 home runs on the season.

Activating This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this DraftKings promo is a seamless process, and the best part is that no promo code is necessary during sign-up. Just follow these simple, step-by-step instructions to get started ahead of first pitch:

Register a New Account: Click through the promotional links to navigate to the DraftKings registration page. You will need to create an account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth, to verify your identity. Fund Your Bankroll: Once your account is verified and active, navigate to the cashier section. Deposit a minimum of $5 into your account using one of the available secure banking methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the MLB betting markets and place a wager of at least $5 on any eligible game. Collect Your Bonus: Sit back and enjoy the action. Once your initial bet settles, regardless of the outcome, DraftKings will credit your account with a $150 bonus, paid within 14 days, on top of any standard cash winnings.

This quick and easy process ensures you can activate the offer and lock in your bets with plenty of time before the games get underway.