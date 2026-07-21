Big-spending Paris FC adds Mali forward Lassine Sinayoko to help fuel city rivalry with PSG

PARIS (AP) — Paris FC signed Mali forward Lassine Sinayoko on Tuesday, taking offseason transfer spending for the club majority-owned…

PARIS (AP) — Paris FC signed Mali forward Lassine Sinayoko on Tuesday, taking offseason transfer spending for the club majority-owned by France’s richest family above 65 million euros ($74 million).

Paris is the biggest spender in Ligue 1 this offseason building for a second year back in the top-tier bankrolled by the LVMH-owning Arnault family. Paris beat cross-street rival Paris Saint-Germain in the league and cup last season.

Paris said the 26-year-old Sinayoko signed a three-year contract, without disclosing the transfer fee paid to Auxerre, where he scored 12 league goals last season.

The price was reportedly 8 million euros ($9.1 million) and follows higher-priced deals for teenage midfielder Patrick Zabi from Stade Reims, Italy defender Diego Coppola from Brighton and winger Pablo Pagis from Lorient.

Paris placed 11th in its Ligue 1 return and is now coached by Liam Rosenior, who briefly led Chelsea last season after starting with its French sister club Strasbourg.

Sinayoko has played 30 games for Mali, scoring 10 goals including three at each of the past two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations. Mali reached the quarterfinals each time.

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