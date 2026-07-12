Diamondbacks overcome Ohtani’s 22nd homer, beat sloppy Dodgers 5-3 for 3-game sweep

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ildemaro Vargas had two hits, including a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Arizona…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ildemaro Vargas had two hits, including a go-ahead single in the sixth inning, and the Arizona Diamondbacks overcame Shohei Ohtani’s 22nd home run in a 5-3 victory over the sloppy Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday that finished a three-game sweep heading into the All-Star break.

Ohtani went 2 for 4 and is batting .293 with 22 homers and 58 RBIs while going 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings over 14 starts. The four-time MVP is skipping Tuesday’s All-Star Game to have his left knee drained to relieve continued irritation.

Nolan Arenado scored a run and had an RBI as the Diamondbacks extended their winning streak to four games in their first road sweep of the Dodgers since Sept. 4-6, 2017.

Ohtani hit his ninth leadoff homer this season, connecting on the first pitch from rookie Mitch Bratt, who started because Zac Gallen went on the injured list with elbow inflammation.

Two-time defending champion Los Angeles heads into the break a major league-best 61-36. Tommy Edman had a two-run, third-inning single that built a 3-0 lead for Los Angeles, which had a passed ball and two more errors and has nine errors over five games.

Arizona is 49-47, 11 1/2 games back of the Dodgers.

Arenado’s RBI double and Ryan Waldschmidt’s sacrifice fly cut Arizona’s deficit to 3-2 in the fifth after center fielder Andy Pages dropped Tim Tawa’s fly ball at the wall while on the run for an error.

Geraldo Perdomo walked leading off the sixth, then took second on Eliezer Alfonzo’s passed ball and third on Corbin Carroll’s flyout. ourdes Gurriel Jr. grounded to third baseman Max Muncy, whose throw home hit Perdomo in the back and bounced away for an error.

Vargas followed with a single off Edgardo Henriquez (4-1).

Tawa homered in the ninth off Evan Phillips, his second of the series and third this season.

Ryan Thompson (4-2) got three straight outs and Paul Sewald pitched a perfect ninth for his 22nd save in 23 chances.

Up Next

Diamondbacks: Open a three-game home series against St. Louis on Friday.

Dodgers: Head to Yankee Stadium for a three-game series starting Friday.

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