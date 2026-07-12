All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|56
|37
|.602
|—
|New York
|53
|42
|.558
|4
|Boston
|45
|48
|.484
|11
|Toronto
|45
|50
|.474
|12
|Baltimore
|45
|51
|.469
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|50
|46
|.521
|—
|Chicago
|49
|45
|.521
|—
|Minnesota
|47
|49
|.490
|3
|Detroit
|44
|51
|.463
|5½
|Kansas City
|38
|58
|.396
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|48
|47
|.505
|—
|Seattle
|47
|49
|.490
|1½
|Houston
|47
|50
|.485
|2
|Athletics
|41
|54
|.432
|7
|Los Angeles
|38
|58
|.396
|10½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|54
|40
|.574
|—
|Philadelphia
|53
|43
|.552
|2
|Miami
|52
|44
|.542
|3
|Washington
|48
|48
|.500
|7
|New York
|40
|56
|.417
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|59
|37
|.615
|—
|Chicago
|53
|42
|.558
|5½
|St. Louis
|50
|44
|.532
|8
|Pittsburgh
|50
|47
|.515
|9½
|Cincinnati
|43
|51
|.457
|15
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|61
|35
|.635
|—
|Arizona
|48
|47
|.505
|12½
|San Diego
|47
|48
|.495
|13½
|San Francisco
|40
|55
|.421
|20½
|Colorado
|39
|58
|.402
|22½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 1, Athletics 0
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 3
Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 1
Cleveland 4, Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 2
Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1
Houston 9, Texas 3
San Diego 8, Toronto 7
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 6, 1st game
San Francisco 4, Colorado 2
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game
Cleveland 4, Miami 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2
Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Philadelphia 4, Detroit 2
St. Louis 4, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 8, Toronto 7
Arizona 9, L.A. Dodgers 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh 14, Milwaukee 5
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
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