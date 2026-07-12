All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 56 37 .602 — New York 53 42 .558…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 56 37 .602 — New York 53 42 .558 4 Boston 45 48 .484 11 Toronto 45 50 .474 12 Baltimore 45 51 .469 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 50 46 .521 — Chicago 49 45 .521 — Minnesota 47 49 .490 3 Detroit 44 51 .463 5½ Kansas City 38 58 .396 12

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 48 47 .505 — Seattle 47 49 .490 1½ Houston 47 50 .485 2 Athletics 41 54 .432 7 Los Angeles 38 58 .396 10½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 54 40 .574 — Philadelphia 53 43 .552 2 Miami 52 44 .542 3 Washington 48 48 .500 7 New York 40 56 .417 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 59 37 .615 — Chicago 53 42 .558 5½ St. Louis 50 44 .532 8 Pittsburgh 50 47 .515 9½ Cincinnati 43 51 .457 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 61 35 .635 — Arizona 48 47 .505 12½ San Diego 47 48 .495 13½ San Francisco 40 55 .421 20½ Colorado 39 58 .402 22½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 1, Athletics 0

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 3

Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 1

Cleveland 4, Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Kansas City 1

Houston 9, Texas 3

San Diego 8, Toronto 7

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Athletics at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Milwaukee 6, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 2, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Miami 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Washington 2

Boston 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Philadelphia 4, Detroit 2

St. Louis 4, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 8, Toronto 7

Arizona 9, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh 14, Milwaukee 5

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.