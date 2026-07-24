Dansby Swanson’s two-out single in the 10th inning, Boyd’s strong outing lift Cubs over Pirates 3-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit an RBI single and Seiya Suzuki drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit an RBI single and Seiya Suzuki drew a bases-loaded walk in the 10th inning as the Chicago Cubs held on for a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Swanson’s single scored automatic runner Ian Happ, who barely beat center fielder Jake Mangum’s throw to make it 2-1. The call was upheld after a video review.

Suzuki’s walk came off Yohan Ramírez (6-3).

Gavin Holliwell allowed a run on Nick Gonzales’ groundout in the bottom of the 10th but hung on for his first save. Caleb Thielbar (3-2) worked a scoreless ninth.

The Pirates opened the scoring in the fifth inning on back-to-back walks to Marcel Ozuna and Brandon Lowe and consecutive infield singles by Jared Triolo and Henry Davis.

Pittsburgh had the bases loaded with none out, but Matthew Boyd escaped the jam.

Pete Crow-Armstong tied it at 1-1 in the sixth when he hit his 22nd home run of the season into the right-field stands off Jared Jones. Left fielder Happ helped to keep the score 1-1 in the seventh when he threw out Davis at home for an inning-ending double play.

Crow-Armstrong also doubled in the third.

Boyd surrendered only one run in seven innings despite giving up seven hits and three walks. The left-hander did not factor in the decision, but his six-game winning streak stayed intact.

Jones pitched one-run ball over six innings, allowing two hits, striking out five and walking one. In his last four starts, Jones has given up three runs in 21 innings.

Up next

Cubs LHP Shota Imanaga (6-8, 3.91 ERA) faces RHP Paul Skenes (9-8, 3.43) on Saturday night.

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