Cubs race to an early 7-run lead on the way to a 10-2 win over the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner drove in two runs apiece and the Chicago Cubs…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ and Nico Hoerner drove in two runs apiece and the Chicago Cubs jumped out to a seven-run lead after two innings on the way to a 10-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night.

Happ punctuated an 11-pitch at-bat with a two-run double to get the Cubs’ scoring started. Pete Crow-Armstrong’s sacrifice fly scored Michael Conforto and Suzuki added a double. Michael Busch and Hoerner added RBI singles to make it 7-0, chasing Cardinals starter Michael McGreevy.

McGreevy (4-9) lasted 1 2/3 innings and gave up eight hits and seven earned runs. He walked two and struck out two as the Cardinals lost their third straight game.

Alec Burleson walked and Lars Nootbaar and Masyn Winn singled as the Cardinals loaded the bases in the fourth. Burelson scored on a sacrifice fly by Nathan Church. Winn hit a ground-rule double that plated the Cardinals’ second run of the game in the ninth.

Pedro Ramírez had an infield single that scored Hoerner in the fifth. Suzuki added an RBI single in the eighth, and Carson Kelly drove in a run with a single in the ninth as the Cubs banged out a total of 17 hits.

Cubs starter Colin Rea (8-7) pitched six innings, allowing four hits and an earned run. He struck out two and walked two.

Up next

RHP Dustin May (5-7, 4.59 ERA) starts for the Cardinals on Wednesday against LHP Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.81) .

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