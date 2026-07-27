Cubs designate struggling RHP Jameson Taillon for assignment

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Chicago Cubs designated right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon for assignment Monday before the start of a…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Chicago Cubs designated right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon for assignment Monday before the start of a four-game series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In a corresponding move, the Cubs selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Andrew Wantz from Triple-A Iowa.

Taillon pitched on Sunday, allowing seven earned runs, with three home runs in four innings, in an 8-7 loss to Pittsburgh. That outing raised his ERA to 5.92 on the season.

In 15 starts, Taillon had a career-worst 5.92 ERA with a 2-6 record. He has allowed the National League’s most home runs this season with 25 on 76 hits.

Taillon, 34, went 2-6 with a 5.92 ERA in 15 starts this season with the Cubs. He is in the final year of a four-year, $68 million contract.

The 30-year-old Wantz has a 5.63 ERA in 48 innings this season in the minors. He has a 4.20 ERA in the majors across 120 innings.

Prior to being signed as a minor league free agent by the Cubs on June 6, Wantz was with the Tampa Bay organization. He made one relief appearance this season for the Rays.

In his big league career, Wantz is 5-1 with a 4.20 ERA in 92 appearances and four starts with the Los Angeles Angels (2021-2024) and Tampa Bay (2026). He was originally selected by the Angels in the seventh round of the 2018 draft out of the University of North Carolina-Greensboro.

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