West Indies leads Pakistan by 155 with 3 wickets in hand after Day 3 of the 1st cricket test

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — West Indies led Pakistan by 155 runs with only three second-innings wickets remaining Monday after bowlers…

TAROUBA, Trinidad (AP) — West Indies led Pakistan by 155 runs with only three second-innings wickets remaining Monday after bowlers dominated the third day of the first cricket test.

First, Justin Greaves bowled five consecutive wicket maidens on his way to 5-27 as Pakistan lost six wickets for 38 runs after Shan Masood completed his seventh test century. Then Mohammad Abbas took 3-14 in 13 overs to reduce West Indies to 126-7 at stumps.

Kemar Roach and Shamar Joseph were left holding the West Indies innings together. Roach was 5 not out and Joseph had dashed to 22 from 13 balls, clearly trying to push the total lead close to 200 which would be a difficult fourth-innings chase.

Pakistan was 244-4 prior to Masood’s dismissal, making strong inroads into West Indies’ first innings of 311. But when Masood fell for 109 in his first test innings since being relieved of the captaincy, Pakistan slumped to be all out for 282.

Abbas then produced another outstanding new-ball spell to dismiss both Brandon King (5) and Kavem Hodge (0) to leave West Indies at 7-2 in the fifth over. When Mohammad Ali caught Amir Jangoo (4) off his own bowling and Khurram Shahzad bowled Shai Hope (10), West Indies was 43-4 and the second batting collapse of the day was in motion.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul (35) provided some resistance before he fell to Aamer Jamal, then Abbas returned to dismiss Greaves (20) and Shahzad nicked out captain Roston Chase (8).

Pakistan resumed Monday at 199-3, in a strong position to match or overhaul West Indies’ first innings. Masood reached his century from 163 balls after resuming at 88 and, with Salman Agha, made slow early progress toward the 250 mark.

But everything changed when Joseph bowled Agha (20) with a superb delivery which seamed past the outside edge to leave Pakistan at 244-4.

Greaves took over, removing Masood with a ball that cannoned onto the stumps from an inside edge. Jamal (3) missed a straight delivery from Greaves which beat the bat and in quick succession Ali Usman (0) fell lbw and Mohammad Rizwan (12) was caught behind as Pakistan slipped to 259-8 before lunch.

Greaves had Abbas caught behind for his fifth wicket and Pakistan’s innings ended soon after when Roach dismissed Shahzad (19).

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