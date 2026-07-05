Colson Montgomery homers as White Sox outlast Guardians 7-6 to split AL Central showdown series

CLEVELAND (AP) — Colson Montgomery hit a two-run homer and Kyle Teel and Tristan Peters added solo shots as the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Colson Montgomery hit a two-run homer and Kyle Teel and Tristan Peters added solo shots as the Chicago White Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-6 on Sunday to split a four-game series between the AL Central’s top teams.

The win moved the White Sox back into first place by one game.

Gabriel Arias belted a three-run homer and rookie Chase DeLauter also connected for the Guardians, who won the first two games on walk-offs.

The finale was delayed by rain and unplayable conditions on the water-logged outfield warning track.

Just before the re-scheduled start, the umpires met both managers in the outfield to inspect the track. The grounds crew then spent 30 minutes applying quick-dry mixture and grooming the track before it was deemed safe.

Down 6-3, the Guardians tied it in the fifth on Arias’ 446-foot drive off Erick Fedde (4-6) and some help from the White Sox.

DeLauter singled and Kyle Manzardo reached on Montgomery’s fielding error at shortstop. Arias followed with his fourth homer — the longest of his career.

The White Sox loaded the bases with none out in the sixth against Colin Holderman (4-2) and pushed across the go-ahead run on rookie Sam Antonacci’s fielder’s choice.

Cleveland threatened in the eighth, but Antonacci, who briefly moved from left field to second base before going back to left, ran down Kahlil’s Watson’s deep drive. Sean Newcomb earned his third save.

Montgomery belted his 23rd homer in the third to make it 6-3.

DeLauter’s first homer since May 17 tied it 2-all in the first. Travis Bazzana hit a fly to left that dropped for a double when Antonacci slipped twice. DeLauter followed with his first homer off a lefty.

Up next

White Sox: After an off day, Chicago opens a three-game series at home Tuesday against Boston with rookie LHP Noah Schultz (2-5, 5.86 ERA) starting.

Guardians: LHP Joey Cantillo (7-3, 3.86) starts the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota on Tuesday.

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