Coco Gauff supports younger brother’s baseball dreams but finds the sport a bit slow

LONDON (AP) — Tennis star Coco Gauff knows baseball pretty well and watches her younger brother’s games when she can.…

LONDON (AP) — Tennis star Coco Gauff knows baseball pretty well and watches her younger brother’s games when she can. Codey Gauff is an MLB prospect.

Beyond that? Not so much.

“It’s my brother, so I’m going to watch. I definitely think he gets more enjoyment watching tennis than I do watching baseball,” Coco said at Wimbledon on Friday.

Gauff, the No. 7-ranked singles player in tennis, had been asked about the possibility of Codey, who has committed to play at the University of Missouri, getting selected in the upcoming MLB Draft.

“I don’t really watch the MLB too much. I’ve been to some games. It’s not something I’ll follow until the World Series,” she said.

“My brother, I go to his games when I’m in town. I go to all the ones that I’m able to go to,” Gauff continued. “It is a bit of a slower, more boring sport. If he wasn’t playing, I don’t think I would be watching as much.”

Codey Gauff is listed as a catcher from Delray Beach, Florida.

The 22-year-old Coco noted that her grandparents were heavily involved in youth baseball.

“I grew up around it,” she said. “I was calling the games, doing the score for some of the games. I know pretty much all the rules and stuff.

“When it’s a good game, it’s great. I prefer to watch it live,” she continued. “I don’t know how I’m going to be doing when he goes to college. I don’t know what his situation actually is going to be. I guess it depends on his draft pick and everything.”

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.