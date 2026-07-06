Chicago visits Phoenix after Copper’s 30-point showing

Chicago Sky (6-14, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-13, 5-8 Western Conference) Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Chicago Sky (6-14, 1-7 Eastern Conference) at Phoenix Mercury (8-13, 5-8 Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix Mercury takes on the Chicago Sky after Kahleah Copper scored 30 points in the Phoenix Mercury’s 90-67 win against the Seattle Storm.

The Mercury are 3-6 on their home court. Phoenix gives up 85.9 points and has been outscored by 1.7 points per game.

The Sky are 3-7 on the road. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Kamilla Cardoso averaging 8.7.

Phoenix’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Chicago gives up. Chicago averages 86.6 points per game, 0.7 more than the 85.9 Phoenix allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mercury won 91-83 in the last matchup on May 16.

TOP PERFORMERS: Copper is averaging 20.6 points for the Mercury. Alyssa Thomas is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

Skylar Diggins is averaging 14.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Sky. Cardoso is averaging 16.7 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 67.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mercury: 5-5, averaging 86.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points per game.

Sky: 2-8, averaging 91.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.9 points.

INJURIES: Mercury: Sami Whitcomb: out (knee), Natasha Mack: out (foot), Noemie Brochant: day to day (ankle).

Sky: Rickea Jackson: out for season (knee), DiJonai Carrington: out (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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