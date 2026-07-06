Chelsea winger Johanna Rytting Kaneryd joins OL Lyonnes on a 3-year deal

LYON, France (AP) — Swedish international Johanna Rytting Kaneryd has left Chelsea to sign a three-year contract with OL Lyonnes,…

LYON, France (AP) — Swedish international Johanna Rytting Kaneryd has left Chelsea to sign a three-year contract with OL Lyonnes, the French league club said on Monday.

The 29-year-old winger spent four seasons in England after joining the Blues from Swedish side BK Hacken in 2022. She won a league and cup double in her first season at Chelsea.

Rytting Kaneryd played 139 times for Chelsea, scoring 17 goals, registering 26 assists, and lifting seven major trophies.

Rytting Kaneryd earned her first senior international call-up in 2021.

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