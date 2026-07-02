Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for MLB, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can activate Chalkboard promo code WTOP to claim a 100% deposit match up to $100 plus a free pick ahead of the upcoming MLB slate. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether you want to build a ticket for the matchup between the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers, or dive into the action of any other MLB game on the board like the Detroit Tigers visiting the Texas Rangers, this exclusive offer provides the perfect way to get started. Additionally, new players on Chalkboard can start making picks on the World Cup as well.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Delivers $100 in Deposit Bonuses

Whether you are looking to back Roki Sasaki and the 56-win Los Angeles Dodgers against the San Diego Padres, or you want to play picks for the St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves matchup, the Chalkboard app provides an exciting way to get in on the action. New users can take advantage of the current sign-up offer before the games begin.

Here is a quick look at the current Chalkboard promo details:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Bonus Last Verified On July 2, 2026

For new Chalkboard customers looking to dive into the action, the current welcome offer delivers excellent value. Upon signing up, eligible users will receive a 100% deposit match up to $100, immediately doubling your initial bankroll. In addition to the matched funds, the promotion includes a highly valuable free pick.

This free pick allows users to select a player to go over a specific statistical projection, acting as a free leg in your daily parlay. When looking at the upcoming MLB slate, you could use this bonus to confidently back Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi or Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez to go over their respective pitching stats. Please note that this offer is exclusively available to new users who meet the minimum age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

Additionally, if you are looking to diversify your entries beyond baseball, Chalkboard features dynamic markets for global soccer.

Thursday MLB DFS Projections

Player Hits Strikeouts Framber Valdez N/A 5.5 Nathan Eovaldi N/A 6.5 Freddie Freeman 0.5 N/A Matt Olson 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies 0.5 N/A Spencer Torkelson 0.5 N/A Riley Greene 0.5 N/A Zach McKinstry 0.5 N/A Jake Rogers 0.5 N/A

With the Chalkboard promo code, you can build a strong entry by utilizing recent player trends. For the pitching matchups, the data points in opposite directions for our two highlighted starters. Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez enters the contest in excellent strikeout form, having exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in nine of his last 12 games. This suggests backing the “over” on his strikeout projection is a solid play. On the other side, Texas Rangers starter Nathan Eovaldi has been struggling to miss bats recently, failing to exceed 6.5 strikeouts in six of his last nine outings, leaning heavily toward the “under” for his matchup.

When looking at the hitters, there are a few reliable stars to target. Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is swinging a hot bat, recording 93 hits over 84 games played. Similarly, San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. has been a steady presence at the plate, recording at least one hit in five of his last six games. The trends strongly support picking the “over” on the hits stat for both of these premier sluggers as you craft your Chalkboard entry.

How to Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Getting started on the Chalkboard app is a straightforward process, giving you plenty of time to set up your account before the St. Louis Cardinals (44-39) take on the Atlanta Braves (50-34). Follow the simple steps below to claim your deposit match and free pick: