Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus + Free Pick for Any MLB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can take advantage of the latest Chalkboard promo code WTOP to unlock a 100% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick, ahead of this week’s MLB games. Click here to activate this offer.

To receive the full value of this exclusive welcome offer, first-time customers simply need to make an initial deposit of $100 upon signing up. Once your new account is funded, your matched bonus and free pick can be used to build entries for specific matchups on the schedule, such as the Pittsburgh Pirates visiting the Philadelphia Phillies or the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Athletics, as well as any other MLB game on the slate.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Secure $100 Deposit Bonus

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $100 deposit match bonus + free pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On July 1, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides new Chalkboard customers with an exciting introductory package: a 100% deposit match up to $100, alongside a valuable free pick. To qualify for this promotion, you must be a first-time user on the platform who meets the necessary age requirements and is physically located in a participating state. Major League Baseball features a rigorous schedule filled with intense divisional rivalries and spectacular individual performances, making it a premier league for sports fans building daily entries.

The included free pick allows users to select a player to go over a specific prop, effectively serving as a free, guaranteed win for one leg of your parlay. This is an excellent tool to utilize on the upcoming MLB slate. For instance, you could apply your free pick to a premier pitching matchup, such as backing Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates or Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies when they face off. Whether you build your entry around Andrew Abbott of the Cincinnati Reds or the Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, this bonus gives you a fantastic head start on the diamond.

Wednesday MLB DFS Projections

Whether you are backing the aces on the mound or the heavy hitters at the plate, Chalkboard’s promo gives you the flexibility to build an exciting entry. Below is a look at some of the biggest stars in action, featuring strikeout lines for the starting pitchers and total hit props for the batters:

Player Hits Strikeouts Paul Skenes – 7.5 Zack Wheeler – 7.5 Shohei Ohtani 1.5 – Freddie Freeman 1.5 – Mookie Betts 1.5 – Kyle Schwarber 0.5 – Bryce Harper 0.5 – Christian Yelich 0.5 – Elly De La Cruz 0.5 –

When searching for the best ways to use your bonus, Freddie Freeman stands out as a premier target for the Over. The Dodgers star is listed at 1.5 hits, a mark he has successfully exceeded in six of his last seven games, boasting a torrid 2.0 hits-per-game average during that stretch.

Conversely, the data suggests looking closely at the Under for Christian Yelich. His total hits prop sits at 0.5, but he has failed to record a single hit in four straight matchups against the Cincinnati Reds.

If you prefer to focus on the mound, the pitching matchup in Philadelphia offers intriguing value. Zack Wheeler is poised for a dominant outing with a 7.5 strikeout prop. He has eclipsed this 7.5 mark in three of his last four home starts, averaging 8.5 strikeouts per game in that span, making the Over a compelling option.

How to Redeem Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your 100% deposit match and securing your free pick is a straightforward process. Follow the steps below to register your account and activate the offer: