Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP: Get $100 Bonus for All-Star Game, World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New players can use Chalkboard promo code WTOP to secure a $100 bonus along with a free pick for the MLB All-Star Game, World Cup or any other available market. Click here to start the sign-up process.

By creating an account and making an initial deposit, first-time customers will instantly unlock a 50% deposit match up to $100, plus a free pick to use. This exclusive offer is strictly for new users, providing a structured, high-value opportunity to build competitive lineups on Chalkboard.

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Bonus + Free Pick

Before England and Argentina take the pitch for their semifinal matchup, make sure you are positioned to maximize your lineup value. Here is everything you need to know about the current daily fantasy sign-up offer:

Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 50% Deposit Match Up to $100 + Free Pick Bonus Last Verified On July 14, 2026

The Chalkboard welcome offer provides a straightforward way to build your daily fantasy bankroll ahead of this massive World Cup fixture. By signing up and funding your account, Chalkboard will match 50% of your initial deposit up to the $100 maximum, while also rewarding you with a free pick to use in your entries. Whether you are building a lineup centered around heavy-hitters from England or Argentina, these bonus funds grant you immediate flexibility to target the exact statistical markets you want.

Please note that this promotion is exclusively available for new Chalkboard customers. To qualify for the deposit match and free pick, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state where the platform operates.

Make Picks on World Cup, All-Star Game

Daily fantasy sports will provide players with tons of different ways to get in on the action this week. The All-Star Game will feature the biggest names in baseball, including Yordan Alvarez, Mike Trout, Juan Soto and others. Christopher Sanchez will represent the National League in front of his home crowd, while the American League will counter with Dylan Cease on the mound.

If you are looking to build out your daily fantasy entry for the upcoming England vs. Argentina semifinal clash, there are plenty of intriguing player projections to evaluate. While you scour the board for the most logical picks, remember that your matched funds and free pick can be applied directly to any of these international soccer markets.

How to Activate Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer before the upcoming England and Argentina match is a highly structured and straightforward process. Follow these exact steps to ensure you secure your deposit match and free pick:

Create an Account: Register as a new user by providing your standard personal information on the Chalkboard platform. Enter the Code: Make sure to input the Chalkboard promo code WTOP during the sign-up process. Fund Your Wallet: Deposit funds into your account using one of the available secure payment methods to instantly receive your 50% match (up to $100). Build Your Lineup: Submit your daily fantasy entry utilizing the England vs. Argentina markets or any other available World Cup fixtures this week.

As soon as your initial deposit clears, your account will accurately reflect the matched funds, and your free pick will be activated for immediate use.