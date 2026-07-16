Chalkboard Promo Code WTOP Claims $100 Bonus For Mets-Phillies, MLB, World Cup This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With the MLB season starting back up after the All-Star Break with Mets vs. Phillies tonight, now is the time to click here and activate a $100 bonus with the Chalkboard promo code WTOP.

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If you want to put your Chalkboard MLB promo to work immediately, tonight’s NL East showdown features plenty of star power.

Player Hits Strikeouts Aaron Nola N/A Over/Under 5.5 Christian Scott N/A Over/Under 5.5 Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Juan Soto 0.5 N/A Trea Turner 1.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A Francisco Lindor 0.5 N/A Bo Bichette 1.5 N/A J.T. Realmuto 0.5 N/A Alec Bohm 0.5 N/A

Matchup Highlights & Analysis

Whenever I’m putting together an entry, I look for data that supports a solid narrative. Here’s how I’m playing tonight’s action:

Aaron Nola (Over 5.5 Strikeouts): The data heavily supports backing Nola to rack up the punchouts tonight, making this a great leg to include. He has successfully exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in four consecutive starts against the Mets, averaging an impressive 7.25 strikeouts per game in that span. He’s also topped this number in three of his last five outings overall.

The data heavily supports backing Nola to rack up the punchouts tonight, making this a great leg to include. He has successfully exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in four consecutive starts against the Mets, averaging an impressive 7.25 strikeouts per game in that span. He’s also topped this number in three of his last five outings overall. Christian Scott (Over 5.5 Strikeouts): On the mound for New York, Scott offers strong value to go over his strikeout projection. He enters tonight’s contest riding a hot streak, having eclipsed 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts.

On the mound for New York, Scott offers strong value to go over his strikeout projection. He enters tonight’s contest riding a hot streak, having eclipsed 5.5 strikeouts in three of his last four starts. Francisco Lindor (Over 0.5 Hits): Lindor has had Philadelphia’s number recently. The trends show he has safely recorded at least one hit in five straight matchups against the Phillies, averaging 1.4 hits per game in those contests. This is a highly reliable opportunity to include in your entries.

Lindor has had Philadelphia’s number recently. The trends show he has safely recorded at least one hit in five straight matchups against the Phillies, averaging 1.4 hits per game in those contests. This is a highly reliable opportunity to include in your entries. Juan Soto (Over 0.5 Hits): If you need a reliable contact prop, Soto is a premier target. The superstar outfielder has secured a hit in 20 of his last 28 games, giving us solid statistical backing to take his over.

If you need a reliable contact prop, Soto is a premier target. The superstar outfielder has secured a hit in 20 of his last 28 games, giving us solid statistical backing to take his over. Kyle Schwarber (Over 0.5 Hits): Schwarber has also been finding the gaps consistently, logging at least one hit in five of his last six games.

Looking Ahead: World Cup Action

I always keep my eyes on the horizon, and there’s incredible value extending beyond the baseball diamond. This weekend, we’ll see massive World Cup soccer clashes with France vs. England and Spain vs. Argentina.

When handicapping these high-stakes soccer matches, the strategy is very similar to what we do in MLB: we look for value by looking at underlying metrics.

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