Chad le Clos makes Commonwealth Games history with a record 19th medal

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — South African swimmer Chad le Clos became the most decorated male athlete in Commonwealth Games history…

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — South African swimmer Chad le Clos became the most decorated male athlete in Commonwealth Games history after winning a bronze medal in the men’s 4×100-meter freestyle relay on Friday.

The record 19th medal took Le Clos past shooters Phil Adams of Australia and Mick Gault of England.

Le Clos’ Commonwealth haul was up to seven golds, four silvers and eight bronzes.

And he may not be finished in the Tollcross pool.

He’s also entered in the 50 and 100 butterfly races.

The 34-year-old Le Clos made his Commonwealths debut in 2010 in New Delhi, where he collected five medals at age 18. These are his fifth Commonwealths.

In a glittering career, he’s also won four Olympic medals — one gold — and 16 world titles, mostly in butterfly. He plans to compete at his fifth Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles.

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