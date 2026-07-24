Canucks’ Cammi Granato shifts from assistant general manager to adviser role

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Hockey Hall of Fame player Cammi Granato is changing roles within the Vancouver Canucks’ front…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Hockey Hall of Fame player Cammi Granato is changing roles within the Vancouver Canucks’ front office.

Granato will work as a senior amateur adviser after serving as assistant general manager for parts of five seasons, general manager Ryan Johnson said Friday.

“After taking some time to reflect on things, I feel this is the perfect time to transition into a new role with the Canucks,” Granato said in a statement released by the team. “Helping on the amateur side is something I am extremely passionate about, and I am thrilled to continue working with our hockey operations department on that front. I have great confidence in our front office leadership group and love their vision and the direction they are taking with the team.”

Former president of hockey operations Jim Rutherford, who stepped down from his role in May, hired Granato in February 2022 after the women’s hockey icon became the NHL’s first female scout with the Seattle Kraken. Granato, from suburban Chicago, was the captain of the U.S. women’s hockey team that beat Canada to win gold at the 1998 Nagano Olympics.

The Canucks have undergone wholesale changes in the front office, hiring Johnson as GM along with franchise icons Henrik and Daniel Sedin as co-presidents of hockey operations after finishing last in the overall NHL standings last season. They hired a new coach, Manny Malhotra, in June.

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