Cedric Mullins homers in the eighth inning, lifting Rays over the Rangers 3-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, Jonny DeLuca also went…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Cedric Mullins hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, Jonny DeLuca also went deep and seven pitchers combined on a two-hitter for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Thursday.

Bryan Baker converted his 30th save of the season and 19th in a row with a scoreless ninth. Garrett Cleavinger (3-3) picked up the win as AL East-leading Tampa Bay moved a season-best 20 games over .500 (64-44).

Ben Peoples (0-1) took the loss.

Mullins hit his 13th homer with two outs in the eighth, looping an opposite field fly ball that landed beyond the short wall down the left-field line on the first pitch he saw from Peoples.

Texas threatened in the ninth after Nickey Lopez won two ABS challenges on third-strike calls to draw a leadoff walk. But Victor Mesa Jr. tracked down a line drive into the right-field corner to deny pinch-hitter Evan Carter of extra bases before Baker escaped with a strikeout of Ezequiel Duran to end the game with runners on first and second.

The Rays went in front in the third on a two-out double by Hunter Feduccia followed by a single from Yandy Diaz.

Tampa Bay starter McClanahan allowed the first two batters to reach in the fourth before getting pulled from the game because of back tightness. After Duran took third on a fly ball, pinch-hitter Joc Pederson hit a ground ball up the middle that was fumbled by Taylor Walls, allowing Duran to score.

Wyatt Langford doubled in Alejandro Osuna from first base to put Texas in front in the fifth before DeLuca hit a 415-foot homer to left field in the sixth to tie the game.

Up next

Rangers: Open a series at Houston on Friday with RHP Nathan Eovaldi (10-8, 4.05 ERA) starting against Astros RHP Hunter Brown (2-1, 3.45).

Rays: Host the White Sox beginning Friday with RHP Nick Martinez (10-2, 2.45) starting against Chicago RHP Erick Fedde (5-6, 4.25).

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