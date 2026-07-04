Carla Leite scores 20, Portland Fire beat Seattle Storm 77-72

SEATTLE (AP) — Carla Leite scored 20 points to lead the Portland Fire to a 77-72 victory over the Seattle…

SEATTLE (AP) — Carla Leite scored 20 points to lead the Portland Fire to a 77-72 victory over the Seattle Storm on Saturday night.

Leite made 4 of 8 shots and all 12 of her free throws, adding four assists for Portland (9-12). Bridget Carleton totaled 14 points and seven rebounds, while Megan Gustafson added 10 points and nine boards.

Dominique Malonga had 22 points to pace Seattle (5-17) and Natisha Hiedeman scored 15. Awa Fam had 12 points, while fellow rookie Flau’jae Johnson was held to a season-low one point.

Leite had two three-point plays to start the third quarter and Frieda Buhner came off the bench to score all nine of her points over a six-minute span as Portland turned a 32-30 halftime lead into a 54-47 advantage. Gustafson sank a 3-pointer for a 41-38 lead and the Fire never trailed again.

Emily Engstler had all nine of her points and six of her eight rebounds by halftime, helping Portland outscore Seattle 22-10 in the second period for a two-point lead at the break.

Hiedeman had nine points in the first quarter and Seattle used a 13-2 run over the final 5:27 to take a 20-10 lead before falling to 0-12 against Western Conference opponents this season.

Portland went 1-3 on a four-game trip.

Up next

Seattle: At Los Angeles Sparks on Monday.

Portland: Hosts Las Vegas Aces on Thursday.

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AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

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