Cardinals try to continue win streak, play the Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (47-39, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (49-40, second in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (47-39, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (49-40, second in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (4-5, 5.33 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Cubs: Javier Assad (6-1, 4.53 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -172, Cardinals +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 49-40 record overall and a 26-19 record at home. The Cubs are 39-13 in games when they record at least eight hits.

St. Louis is 47-39 overall and 24-18 in road games. The Cardinals have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

Sunday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Cardinals hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the Cubs with 19 home runs while slugging .527. Dansby Swanson is 11 for 39 with five home runs and 15 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Jordan Walker leads the Cardinals with 37 extra base hits (18 doubles and 19 home runs). Nathan Church is 5 for 30 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 7-3, .244 batting average, 4.95 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Cardinals: 5-5, .238 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (hand), Hoby Milner: 15-Day IL (appendicitis), Phil Maton: 15-Day IL (knee), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ben Brown: 15-Day IL (neck), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Dustin May: day-to-day (ankle), Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.