Cantillo strikes out 9, Rocchio and DeLauter homer as Guardians beat Marlins to sweep series

MIAMI (AP) — Joey Cantillo struck out nine over five innings of one-run ball, Brayan Rocchio homered and drove in…

MIAMI (AP) — Joey Cantillo struck out nine over five innings of one-run ball, Brayan Rocchio homered and drove in two and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Miami Marlins 5-2 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Rookie Chase DeLauter also went deep while Steven Kwan and Kahlil Watson each had two hits for the Guardians, who are 51-46 going into the All-Star break.

The Marlins had won six straight at home entering the series and were a major league-best 26-8 since June 1. They enter the break at 52-45.

Cantillo (8-4) allowed six hits and walked two. The left-hander escaped a bases-loaded situation with no outs in the second, when he retired Esteury Ruiz on a pop-out before striking out Rece Hinds and Brian Navarreto.

Cleveland starters limited Miami to four runs over 17 2/3 innings in the series, while relievers allowed two runs over the remaining 9 1/3 innings.

The Marlins’ Otto López, who had a major league-leading .345 batting average before the opener, went 0-for-12 in the series and his average dropped 11 points.

Franco Aleman, Hunter Gaddis and Shawn Armstrong each followed Cantillo with a scoreless inning. Griffin Conine hit a solo homer off closer Cade Smith, who pitched the ninth.

Run-scoring singles from Rocchio and Kyle Manzardo against Miami starter Tyler Phillips in the first gave Cleveland an early lead.

The Marlins narrowed the deficit on Xavier Edwards’ RBI single in the third.

Rocchio homered to lead off the fifth and give Cleveland another two-run advantage. He drove a fastball from Marlins reliever Michael Petersen over the wall in right for his eighth homer.

Watson’s RBI single in the seventh made it 4-1 before DeLauter connected off Pete Fairbanks with a solo drive in the ninth.

Although Phillips (2-4) has moved into the Marlins’ rotation after beginning the season as a reliever, his appearance on Sunday was limited in the bullpen game. Phillips exited after the first as the Marlins used six relievers.

Up next

Guardians: Open a three-game home series against Pittsburgh on Friday.

Marlins: Will begin a three-game road series at Milwaukee on Friday.

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