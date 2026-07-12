Mariners lose starter Hancock to a hand injury but beat Rays 8-2 to snap a five-game losing streak

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer after Seattle lost starting pitcher Emerson Hancock to a…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit a three-run homer after Seattle lost starting pitcher Emerson Hancock to a hand injury in the second inning, and the Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 8-2 on Sunday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Hancock took a 107.2 mph one-hopper off his pitching hand on his first pitch to Yandy Diaz but recovered to throw him out at first. The right-hander stayed in the game and retired Jonathan Aranda on a flyout on his second pitch before striking out Junior Caminero.

Hancock then left after issuing a two-out walk to Victor Mesa Jr. in the second on his 19th pitch. José A. Ferrer (2-1) needed one pitch to end the inning before striking out two in a scoreless third. Four relievers followed, with Andrés Muñoz pitching the ninth to close it out.

Seattle took a 3-0 lead against Ian Seymour (6-2) in the second on Victor Robles’ bases-loaded sacrifice fly and J.P. Crawford’s two-out, two-run double.

Weston Wilson hit a solo homer — his first as a Mariner and second of the season — with one out in the fourth. Seymour left with two outs and two on and Arozarena greeted Cole Sulser with his 11th homer to cap the four-run inning for a 7-0 lead.

Buddy Kennedy and Crawford had back-to-back doubles off Craig Kimbrel with one out in the ninth for the final margin.

Diaz singled leading off the eighth against Eduard Bazardo and Aranda followed with his 14th homer for the Rays’ runs.

Seymour allowed six runs in 3 1/3 innings, surrendering six hits with three walks. Sulser got two outs and was charged with a run.

Tampa Bay (57-37) has the best record in the AL heading to the All-Star Game.

Seattle (48-49) lost three straight to the Marlins to start a 1-5 trip.

Evan Longoria had his No. 3 jersey retired in a pregame ceremony, one day after being inducted into the Rays’ Hall of Fame.

Up next

The Rays begin a three-game road series against the Red Sox on Friday, while the Mariners host the Giants for three.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.