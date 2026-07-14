British Open returns to Royal Birkdale and PGA Tour holds tournament in Dominican Republic

The Royal & Ancient BRITISH OPEN Site: Southport, England. Course: Royal Birkdale. Yardage: 7,223. Par: 70. Prize money: TBA ($17…

The Royal & Ancient

BRITISH OPEN

Site: Southport, England.

Course: Royal Birkdale. Yardage: 7,223. Par: 70.

Prize money: TBA ($17 million in 2025). Winner’s share: TBA ($3.1 million in 2025).

Television: Thursday-Friday, 1:30 a.m. to 4 a.m. (Peacock), 4 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (USA Network); Saturday, 5 a.m to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. (USA Network), 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Scottie Scheffler.

Last year: Scheffler closed with a 3-under 68 at Royal Portrush to win by four shots and capture the third leg of the career Grand Slam.

Notes: Scheffler will try to become the ninth player since 1934 to win a major in three consecutive years. He is coming off a missed cut in the Scottish Open, his first missed cut in nearly four years. … Padraig Harrington, David Duval, Stewart Cink and Justin Rose are the only ones in the field to have played an Open at Royal Birkdale in 1998, 2008 and 2017. … Jordan Spieth won the last time at Royal Birkdale in 2017 to get the third leg of Grand Slam at age 23. He has only two PGA Tour victories since winning the Open. … This will be the first time since 1991 that none of the four majors had either Tiger Woods or Phil Mickelson. … The British Open hasn’t had a back-to-back winner since Harrington in 2008, the longest stretch of the four majors. … Rory McIlroy at the Masters is the only player to win a major this year while being ranking among the top 10 in the world. … Royal Birkdale did not host the British Open until 1954, the last English links course added to the rotation.

Next year: St. Andrews.

Online: https://www.theopen.com/

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PGA Tour

CORALES PUNTACANA CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Course: Puntacana Resort (Corales). Yardage: 7,670. Par: 72.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $720,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. (Golf Channel); Sunday, 4-6 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Garrick Higgo.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Tom Kim won the Genesis Scottish Open.

Notes: The tournament typically is held in the spring and was opposite the RBC Heritage the last two years. Now it is opposite the British Open. … Austin Eckroat and Davis Riley are in the field after both played Sunday in the Scottish Open. Brian Campbell and Charley Hoffman were among those at the Scottish Open who missed the cut. … Blades Brown is in the field as a special temporary member. His best shot at the PGA Tour is through the Korn Ferry Tour, which is off this week. … The sponsor exemptions include Sangmoon Bae, who has been trying to get back on track since his mandatory military service in South Korea a decade ago. … Presidents Cup captain Brandt Snedeker is playing. He won the last opposite-field event in Myrtle Beach in May. … The tournament is co-sanctioned by the European tour. The field includes Marcus Helligkilde, who withdrew from the “Last Chance Qualifier” to get into the British Open.

Next week: 3M Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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LPGA Tour

Last week: Haeran Ryu won the Amundi Evian Championship.

Next week: ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

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European tour

Last week: Tom Kim won the Genesis Scottish Open.

Next tournament: Danish Golf Championship on Aug. 13-16.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

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Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Ross Steelman won The Blue Championship.

Next week: NV5 Invitational.

Points leader: Doc Redman.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

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PGA Tour Champions

Last week: Zach Johnson won the Kaulig Companies Championship.

Next week: Senior British Open.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

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LIV Golf League

Last tournament: Tyrrell Hatton won LIV Golf Andalucia.

Next week: LIV Golf UK.

Points leader: Jon Rahm.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

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Other tours

Epson Tour: Greater Toledo Classic, Highland Meadows GC, Sylvania, Ohio. Previous winner: Mia Hammond. Online: https://www.epsontour.com/

PGA Tour Americas: Commissionaires Ottawa Open, The Marshes GC, Ottawa, Ontario. Previous winner: Brett White. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/americas

USGA: U.S. Girls Junior, Old Chatham GC, Durham, North Carolina. Television: Friday-Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel app), 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel-Tape Delay. Previous winner: Aphrodite Deng. Online: https://championships.usga.org/usgirlsjunior/

Japan LPGA: Meiji Yasuda Ladies, Sendai Classic GC, Miyagi, Japan. Previous winner: Sakura Koiwai. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

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