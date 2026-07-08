Brazilian striker Emersonn becomes Ipswich’s record transfer signing ahead of Premier League return

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Premier League club Ipswich made Brazilian forward Emersonn a record transfer signing Wednesday for its return…

IPSWICH, England (AP) — Premier League club Ipswich made Brazilian forward Emersonn a record transfer signing Wednesday for its return to the top tier after promotion.

Ipswich said the 21-year-old Emersonn signed a five-year contract without stating the fee paid to French club Toulouse. The transfer fee was reported to be 24 million pounds ($32 million).

Ipswich starts the Premier League season hosting Sunderland on Aug. 22, then goes to Manchester United and hosts Liverpool.

It is a first major signing for new Ipswich coach Gary O’Neil, who saw his then-club Strasbourg beaten by Emersonn’s late winning goal in May in a Ligue 1 game.

The former Brazil youth international scored six league goals for Toulouse after joining in September from Turkish club Goztepe.

Emersonn’s transfer value moving to world soccer’s richest league rose eight-fold during the 10 months he was in France.

Ipswich ended a 22-year absence from the Premier League when promoted in 2024, then was immediately relegated back to the second-tier Championship. Ipswich was promoted again finishing runner-up in May to title-winning Coventry before coach Kieran McKenna left the club.

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