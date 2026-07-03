Braves open 4-game series against the Mets

New York Mets (36-51, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (50-35, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Friday,…

New York Mets (36-51, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (50-35, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Christian Scott (2-0, 3.20 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Braves: Grant Holmes (4-4, 3.96 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -121, Mets -101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the New York Mets to begin a four-game series.

Atlanta is 50-35 overall and 25-16 in home games. The Braves have gone 17-8 in games when they did not allow a home run.

New York has a 36-51 record overall and a 17-27 record in road games. The Mets have gone 27-12 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Harris II has a .293 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 13 doubles and 14 home runs. Mauricio Dubon is 14 for 38 with a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has a .293 batting average to lead the Mets, and has eight doubles, two triples and 17 home runs. Carson Benge is 12 for 44 with a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 2-8, .193 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mets: 2-8, .208 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Mets: Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (hip), Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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