Braves enter matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

St. Louis Cardinals (44-38, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (49-34, first in the NL East) Atlanta; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (44-38, third in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (49-34, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Michael McGreevy (3-6, 3.12 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (3-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -138, Cardinals +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to end a three-game slide when they play the St. Louis Cardinals.

Atlanta has a 24-15 record at home and a 49-34 record overall. The Braves have a 16-8 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

St. Louis has a 21-17 record in road games and a 44-38 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .323 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in MLB play.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Harris II has a .294 batting average to lead the Braves, and has 13 doubles and 14 home runs. Mauricio Dubon is 13 for 41 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Alec Burleson has 20 doubles, a triple and 13 home runs for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 12 for 35 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 3-7, .191 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Robert Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Kyle Farmer: 10-Day IL (forearm), Sean Murphy: 60-Day IL (finger), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

Cardinals: Ramon Urias: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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