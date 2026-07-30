Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Secure $40 in Free Lineups for MLB Thursday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to get in on the action ahead of the Seattle Mariners versus Los Angeles Dodgers matchup can take advantage of $40 in free lineups using Boom promo code WTOP. Click here to start the registration process.

By signing up and playing a $5 entry, first-time players will unlock an exclusive “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” welcome offer that can be applied directly to the next MLB game. Whether you are focusing entirely on the Mariners and Dodgers or spreading your picks across other games on the daily fantasy sports slate, like the Boston Red Sox visiting the Athletics or the San Francisco Giants taking on the San Diego Padres, this new-user-only promotion provides the perfect opportunity to build your entries with bonus funds.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups

Before diving into the slate to build your entries, whether you are eyeing the 53-56 Seattle Mariners taking on the 68-40 Los Angeles Dodgers, or leaning toward the 56-51 Boston Red Sox visiting the 45-63 Athletics, getting started with your welcome bonus is a straightforward process.

Review the table below for the complete offer overview and eligibility details:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states Bonus Last Verified On July 30 2025

The Boom promo code unlocks a generous welcome offer for new Boom customers: “play $5, get $40 in free lineups.” To qualify, simply create your first account, enter the promo code WTOP40 during registration, and play $5 on the platform. Once you dive right into the upcoming MLB slate and begin building your entry, you will see the variety of DFS markets available. Whether you want to back Los Angeles Dodgers probable pitcher Roki Sasaki in his matchup against the Mariners, or look toward Boston Red Sox starter Sonny Gray as he takes on the Athletics, this bonus ensures you have extra flexibility when making your daily fantasy sports picks.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly available to first-time players who meet the platform’s age and location requirements. Users must be 18+ and physically located in one of the eligible participating states. If you meet these criteria, now is the perfect time to claim your bonus funds and get in on the baseball action.

MLB DFS Projections

With your Boom promo code secured, you have a loaded board of MLB markets to choose from for the upcoming matchups. To help you build your qualifying entries, we have compiled the hit and strikeout projections for the biggest stars in the Mariners versus Dodgers game.

Player Hits Strikeouts Roki Sasaki (LAD) N/A 5.5 Bryan Woo (SEA) N/A 5.5 Shohei Ohtani (LAD) 1.5 N/A Freddie Freeman (LAD) 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts (LAD) 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández (LAD) 0.5 N/A Julio Rodríguez (SEA) 0.5 N/A Randy Arozarena (SEA) 0.5 N/A Cal Raleigh (SEA) N/A N/A J.P. Crawford (SEA) 0.5 N/A

When evaluating the board, Shohei Ohtani highlights the slate with a hits projection set at 1.5. He has been swinging a hot bat, exceeding 1.5 total bases in 80% of his last five games, including four of his last five at home. If you believe he can translate those bases into multiple hits, selecting more than his projection presents a high-upside option for your DFS entry.

His teammate Freddie Freeman is looking to build on recent success. With his hits market sitting at 0.5, the data points heavily toward him recording a hit. Freeman is hitting .302 on the season and has exceeded 1.5 total bases in five of his last six outings. On the flip side, Mookie Betts is battling a cold streak; having failed to exceed 1.5 total bases in 13 of his last 14 regular-season games, trusting he will stay below his hits projection might be the safer play.

For Seattle, Julio Rodríguez comes in with a 0.5 hits projection. Backing him to record at least one hit seems highly favorable, as the star outfielder has secured a hit in nine of his last 11 road games.

On the mound, Roki Sasaki and Bryan Woo both feature strikeout lines of 5.5. Sasaki arrives with a 9.03 K/9 rate and 94 strikeouts on the season, making him an excellent candidate to surpass his projection. Meanwhile, Woo has amassed 114 strikeouts over 115.1 innings but faces a daunting Dodgers lineup, which could make reaching six strikeouts a much tougher challenge.

How to Redeem Boom Promo Code WTOP

Securing your “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your offer and get in on the MLB action: