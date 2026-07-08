Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in Lineups for MLB Wednesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can unlock an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds matchup by using the Boom promo code WTOP40. Sign up here and play $5 to score $40 in free lineups.

Whether we’re handicapping the showdown at Great American Ball Park or targeting other matchups on the daily slate like the Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals or the Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, this bonus gives us a real chance to swing for the fences and chase bigger payouts with confidence.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Daily Fantasy

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Date Last Verified July 8, 2026

To take advantage of this welcome offer, all you need to do is make a minimum deposit of $10 and activate the Boom promo code. Once your account is locked and loaded, the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promotion instantly unlocks, giving you extra ammunition to build winning daily fantasy baseball entries. It’s the perfect way to get in on the action without sweating your initial risk.

Just keep in mind, this one is strictly for new Boom customers. To qualify for the bonus, you have to be 18+ and physically located in one of the participating states listed above. If you meet the criteria, it’s time to claim those free lineups and elevate your MLB fantasy strategy.

Projections for the Phillies vs. Reds

Building your daily fantasy lineups requires targeting the right matchups and understanding the data. I’m placing these bets by looking closely at the hit and strikeout lines for tonight’s biggest stars. Here is a quick cheat sheet to help us maximize that “play $5, get $40” bonus:

Player Hits Strikeouts Chase Burns N/A O/U 7.5 Roki Sasaki N/A O/U 5.5 Shohei Ohtani O/U 1.5 N/A Trea Turner O/U 0.5 N/A Elly De La Cruz O/U 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper O/U 0.5 N/A Mookie Betts O/U 0.5 N/A Freddie Freeman O/U 0.5 N/A Christian Yelich O/U 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber O/U 0.5 N/A

When we’re filling out our Boom Fantasy entries tonight, the data points heavily toward the Over for a couple of superstar shortstops. I’m keying in on Philadelphia’s Trea Turner, who has been incredibly consistent, eclipsing 0.5 hits in 8 of his last 9 games (an 89% cover rate).

Similarly, Cincinnati’s Elly De La Cruz is putting the bat on the ball, recording a hit in 7 of his last 9 matchups (78%). The morning line reflects this, with both players heavily favored to reach at least one hit tonight—they are great anchors to key your entries around.

On the flip side, we have Shohei Ohtani facing a steep total hits line of 1.5 against the Rockies. The odds heavily favor the Under, suggesting that predicting a multi-hit game for the Dodgers’ designated hitter could be a risky addition. Sometimes, laying off a superstar is the savviest move you can make.

Looking at the mound, Reds starting pitcher Chase Burns carries a hefty 7.5 strikeout line against the Phillies. Bettors and the data lean slightly toward the Under. Meanwhile, Dodgers starter Roki Sasaki has a more manageable 5.5 strikeout line against Colorado, with early odds leaning moderately toward the Over. Sasaki looks like a prime target to anchor the pitching side of our lineups tonight.

Steps for Using the Boom Promo Code

Getting started with Boom and unlocking your welcome bonus is a quick and straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus before the first pitch, and let’s go chase those bigger payouts together:

Create an Account: Begin registration here. You will need to enter standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you are in an eligible state. Use the Code: Be sure to enter Boom promo code WTOP40 when prompted during sign-up. This guarantees your account is linked to this specific promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your bankroll with a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Claim Your Bonus: This is a “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” offer. Simply play $5 worth of lineups of your choice. Once you complete those entries, Boom will reward your account with $40 in free lineups.

With just a $10 minimum deposit to get started, there is a real chance to build a profitable daily fantasy baseball portfolio right out of the gate.