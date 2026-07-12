Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Play $5, Get $40 in Free MLB Lineups Today

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than securing a nice payday right off the bat, and new users can do exactly that with the Boom promo code WTOP40. First-time players who sign up here and play $5 will get $40 in free lineups, which is the perfect way to build out your winning entries for tonight’s games, as well as the All-Star events this week.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Picks

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play 5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 12, 2026

We are always looking for an edge, and this welcome offer is built specifically for new Boom customers wanting to build their bankroll. By making a minimum deposit of $10 and playing just $5, eligible users will unlock $40 in free lineups. You simply need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state to get in on the action.

I’m placing these bets myself, and here is how we are doing it: once your account is funded and your initial entry is locked in, you can deploy your $40 bonus straight into tonight’s Blue Jays vs. Padres matchup. Whether you are handicapping a Toronto road win or backing San Diego in front of their home crowd, these free lineups give us a real chance to move past simple wagers and chase bigger payouts with total confidence.

Totals for Blue Jays vs. Padres

To maximize today’s slate, we need to track the consensus morning line odds and recent player trends. Since we’re in this together, here is a breakdown of the hits and strikeout props for some of the biggest stars taking the field tonight.

Player Hits Strikeouts Kevin Gausman (TOR) N/A O/U 5.5 (Over -108 / Under -120) Germán Márquez (SD) N/A O/U 3.5 (Over +123 / Under -159) Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (TOR) O/U 1.5 (Over +184 / Under -251) N/A Fernando Tatis Jr. (SD) O/U 0.5 (Over -242 / Under +177) N/A George Springer (TOR) O/U 0.5 (Over -246 / Under +179) N/A Jackson Merrill (SD) O/U 0.5 (Over -202 / Under +149) N/A Xander Bogaerts (SD) O/U 0.5 (Over -198 / Under +147) N/A Manny Machado (SD) O/U 0.5 (Over -182 / Under +136) N/A Andrés Giménez (TOR) O/U 0.5 (Over -154 / Under +115) N/A Jake Cronenworth (SD) O/U 0.5 (Over -134 / Under +101) N/A

Let’s start on the mound. Germán Márquez enters with a strikeout prop set at 3.5. While the sportsbooks heavily favor the under at -159, Márquez is riding a massive hot streak. He has pushed past 2.5 strikeouts in 10 of his last 11 outings, holding an impressive 4.45 Ks per game over that stretch. The data tells us there is serious value in keying the Over (+123).

Conversely, Kevin Gausman’s strikeout line sits at 5.5. Sure, he’s hit the over in three of his last five regular-season starts (averaging 5.8 Ks), but I highly suggest treading carefully—he has failed to clear 5.5 strikeouts in six of his last eight starts on the road.

Stepping into the batter’s box, Fernando Tatis Jr. is heavily favored to record a hit (-242). The math backs this up: Tatis has landed at least one hit in four of his last five games (an 80% cover rate), making the Over feel like a very solid anchor for your exotic bets. George Springer is also rolling offensively, clearing 0.5 hits in five of his last six games.

Finally, if you want a savvy Under play, take a look at Andrés Giménez. His line is set at 0.5 hits. Yes, he’s hit safely in 14 of his last 22 games, but his bat goes ice-cold against San Diego. He hasn’t recorded a single hit in four straight matchups against the Padres, making the Under (+115) an excellent, data-driven pivot.

Redeem $40 Bonus with the Boom Promo Code

Ready to start building? Claiming the Boom welcome offer is an absolute breeze. Just follow my simple playbook below to secure your “play 5, get $40 in free lineups” bonus:

Create an Account: You will need to register a new account here by entering standard personal information—like your name, email address, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, the Boom promo code WTOP40 is required. Make sure to enter it to guarantee your eligibility for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Head to the cashier and use one of Boom’s secure payment methods to deposit at least $10 into your new account. Remember, this $10 minimum deposit is required to activate the promotion. Build Your Entries: Head into the lobby, do your handicapping, and play 5 lineups. Receive Your Bonus: Once you successfully play those 5 lineups, Boom will credit your account with $40 in free lineups.

After completing these straightforward steps, your bonus will be locked and loaded.