Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 in Lineups for Mets-Phillies, MLB Picks This Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are looking to get some skin in the game for tonight’s MLB clash between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, the Boom promo code WTOP40 is exactly what you need. New users can simply play $5 here and instantly get $40 in free lineups to use on this NL East showdown.

This welcome offer is strictly for first-time players, giving us a real chance to build some profitable daily fantasy entries using player projections from both the Mets and Phillies. Plus, it will give you a great head start for more MLB games over the weekend.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Fantasy

If you are ready to start handicapping tonight’s matchup between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies, claiming your sign-up bonus is quick and easy. Below is a full breakdown of the current Boom offer available to new users:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 16, 2026

To grab this exclusive welcome offer, new Boom customers just need to make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a $5 entry on tonight’s Mets vs. Phillies game. Once your qualifying $5 entry is locked in, Boom automatically credits your account with $40 in free lineups to deploy on future MLB action or other daily fantasy contests.

Keep in mind, my friends, this “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promo is strictly reserved for first-time players. To successfully secure the bonus, you must be a new Boom customer who meets the platform’s minimum age requirements and is physically located in a participating state at the time of registration.

MLB Projections for Thursday Night

Here is a look at the available player props for tonight’s biggest names:

Player Hits Strikeouts Aaron Nola (PHI) N/A O/U 5.5 Christian Scott (NYM) N/A O/U 5.5 Bryce Harper (PHI) 0.5 N/A Juan Soto (NYM) 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber (PHI) 0.5 N/A

Pitcher Prop Analysis: Going Over or Under?

Both Aaron Nola and Christian Scott have their strikeout lines set at a very competitive 5.5. Here is how I’m placing my entries tonight to maximize our chance at a payout:

Aaron Nola (Under 5.5 Strikeouts): Nola has been the reliable workhorse for the Phillies this season, racking up 102 strikeouts over his 19 starts. However, when we dig into the math, it tells a very specific story: Nola is averaging exactly 5.36 strikeouts per start. Because his average hovers just shy of tonight’s 5.5 line, taking the Under (which sits at -162 on FanDuel) is the sharp, data-driven play. Sometimes we just have to swallow the heavy juice to make the smart wager.

Christian Scott (Under 5.5 Strikeouts): Scott brings an impressive 10.83 K/9 ratio to the mound for the Mets, but pitch counts and length have dictated his total output. Through 12 starts, Scott has tallied 65 total strikeouts, putting his average per outing at 5.41. Just like Nola, Scott’s season average sits a hair below the 5.5 mark. With FanDuel pricing his Under at a much friendlier -115, the numbers tell us that backing the Under is the most statistically sound approach for the Mets right-hander as well. We’re locking in the Under on both arms.

Grab $40 Bonus with the Boom Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the Mets vs. Phillies first pitch is a straightforward process. To activate this “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promotion, let’s follow these simple steps together: