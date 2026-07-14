Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 in Lineups for France-Spain World Cup Picks

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New DFS users can build their favorite entries for the France vs. Spain World Cup match today with a $40 bonus when redeeming the Boom promo code WTOP40. Start creating your profile using this link here.







Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for $40 World Cup Bonus

Before you finalize your player picks for the France vs. Spain clash, it is critical to ensure you are maximizing your initial capital. Below is a structural breakdown of the introductory offer available to new Boom users.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 14th, 2026

To utilize the current Boom welcome offer, new users must complete the registration process and make a minimum initial deposit of $10. Once your account is funded, you can jump straight into the action with the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promotion. These free lineups can be applied directly to the France vs. Spain match, providing the bankroll needed to target high-value World Cup player props without utilizing your own deposited funds.

Please note that this introductory offer is strictly reserved for new Boom customers. To successfully claim the bonus, players must meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state at the time of sign-up.

Top Goalscorer Options for France vs. Spain via Boom

If you are looking to capitalize on this exclusive Boom promo, building entries around individual player performances is the perfect way to get started. By placing your first $5 entry on these highly anticipated matchups, you will instantly unlock your guaranteed $40 bonus to use throughout the rest of the World Cup.

To help you build your lineup, we have compiled the most likely goalscorers in the upcoming semifinal matches. The table below features the top options from the participating teams.

Player (Team) Opponent Mikel Oyarzabal (ESP) France Jean-Philippe Mateta (FRA) Spain Borja Iglesias (ESP) France Lamine Yamal (ESP) France Ousmane Dembele (FRA) Spain Bradley Barcola (FRA) Spain

Keeping the focus strictly on these goalscoring probabilities and dive into the numbers to find your favorite options. Use these insights to confidently submit your $5 qualifying entry, and enjoy the added thrill of your $40 bonus as the final four nations battle for World Cup glory.

How to Activate the Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Unlocking your Boom welcome offer is a simple, logical process. Follow these systematic steps to activate the promo and begin building your World Cup semifinal entries:

Sign Up: Create a new Boom account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Enter the Code: When prompted during registration, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP40 to qualify for the promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Claim Your Bonus: Once your account is active and funded, simply play $5 in lineups. Upon doing so, you will receive $40 in free lineups to use on the platform.

With your $40 in free lineups secured, you will be equipped to tackle all the action for the France vs. Spain World Cup showdown. Remember, this offer is only available for new users who meet the $10 minimum deposit requirement and execute the initial $5 lineup play.