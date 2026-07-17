Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 in Free Lineups for MLB Hitting and Pitching Totals

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We are looking at a full weekend of MLB action following the break, and I want to make sure you are armed with the best value out there. New users can sign up here with the Boom promo code WTOP40 to grab a lucrative “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” welcome offer.

It is the perfect opportunity to get some skin in the game and set ourselves up with extra ammo for future picks Let’s break down exactly how to get this done.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB Picks

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 17, 2026

Securing this welcome offer is as easy as cashing a heavy favorite. If you are a new Boom customer who meets the age and participating state requirements, you just need to make a minimum deposit of $10.

Once you are funded, place a simple $5 entry on any MLB matchup. Whether you are keying in on a pitcher’s strikeout line or another player projection, Boom will automatically credit your account with $40 in free lineups to use on future contests. There is nothing better than playing with house money, and this bonus gives us exactly the leverage we need to start targeting more sophisticated entries and bigger payouts.

Make Home Run and Strikeout Entries

One popular way to create entries is by making home run picks. Before making your lineups this weekend, consider the players who had the most success in the first half of the season:

Kyle Schwarber: 32

Yordan Alvarez: 31

Ben Rice: 29

Junior Caminero: 28

James Wood: 28

Hunter Goodman: 27

Byron Buxton: 25

Matt Olson: 25

Colson Montgomery: 23

Shohei Ohtani: 22

Jordan Walker: 22

Kazuma Okamoto: 22

The same can be said for looking at strikeout totals for starting pitchers. Jacob Misiorowski has been dominant so far, accumulating punch outs so far. He is followed by Dylan Cease, Cristopher Sanchez and Cam Schittler.

How to Use the Boom Promo Code for MLB Entries

Ready to get off the sidelines? Claiming your bonus for the weekend is a straightforward process. Let’s walk through the steps together so you can get your account funded and those free lineups secured:

Register for an Account: Had over to their site here to create a new account. You will need to drop in some standard personal information to verify your identity and age. Use the Promo Code: This is the most crucial step—make sure you enter Boom promo code WTOP40 during the sign-up process to lock in your eligibility for the promotion. Fund Your Account: Make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods to build that initial bankroll. Claim Your Bonus: Remember, this is a “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” offer. Simply play a $5 entry on the platform using tonight’s MLB action to activate the bonus.

Once that entry is locked in, new users will automatically receive their $40 in free lineups to use on future MLB slates.