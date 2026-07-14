Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 in Free Lineups for MLB All-Star Game, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users looking to make picks on the MLB All-Star Game and World Cup can use Boom promo code WTOP40 to unlock $40 in free lineups. Start the registration process by clicking here.

First-time players who sign up can claim a special “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” to use on this highly anticipated baseball showdown or the ongoing World Cup. Designed strictly for new users, this introductory promotion provides the perfect opportunity to build your initial entries on Boom.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 in Free Lineups for MLB

Before the American League and National League take the field, make sure you have all the necessary details to claim your daily fantasy welcome offer. Here is a complete overview of the current Boom promo offer:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Offer Last Verified On July 14, 2026

To get started, new Boom customers must create an account and make a minimum deposit of $10. By taking these initial steps, first-time players officially qualify for the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promotion.

This exclusive sign-up offer is strictly available to new Boom customers who meet the necessary age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. Once your initial deposit is complete and your account is verified, you can instantly use your free lineups to build your entries and get in on the action for this AL vs. NL showdown.

MLB All-Star Game Preview

For the upcoming matchup between the AL and NL, the focus on the board falls on Kyle Schwarber. Schwarber presents an interesting DFS option to record a hit as he potentially steps into the box against AL starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

Seasonal hitting statistics and recent player trends won’t provide players with too much insight ahead of this All-Star Game. Projecting whether Schwarber will exceed his hits total requires a clear-eyed look at the matchup against Cease. Meanwhile, Cristopher Sánchez will take the mound for the NL side, though daily fantasy players will need to wait for the platform to release official strikeout totals for both him and Cease before finalizing pitching-specific entries.

Beyond the baseball diamond, daily fantasy players should also focus on the different World Cup markets available on Boom. Building a robust entry often involves cross-sport correlation, and Boom’s platform allows users to pair MLB projections with global World Cup markets to optimize their lineups and maximize the value of their promotional offer.

Signing Up With Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Getting started and activating your Boom welcome offer ahead of the American League vs. National League matchup is a quick and straightforward process. To claim the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” promotion, simply follow the steps below:

Verify Identity: Provide the standard personal information required to verify your identity and confirm you are located in a legal participating state. Use the Promo Code: Enter promo code WTOP40 when prompted during the registration process to ensure your account is eligible for the free lineups. Fund Your Account: Make a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play Your Lineups: Submit $5 in lineups using the available markets for the AL vs. NL game, or diversify your entries by selecting from the various World Cup markets.

Once your initial $10 minimum deposit is processed and you play your $5 entry, Boom will credit your account with $40 in free lineups. With your account fully activated and your free lineups secured, you can sit back and enjoy the matchup.