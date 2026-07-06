Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Get $40 Bonus for United States vs. Belgium World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The USA is gearing up for a massive FIFA World Cup showdown against Belgium in Seattle. If you are looking for a real chance at a nice pay day, first-time players can lock in the Boom promo code WTOP40 to score an exclusive welcome offer. By signing up here and playing just a $5 lineup, new users will get a guaranteed $40 in free lineups.

I’m building my own entries today, and this new-user bonus provides the perfect bankroll boost for handicapping the highly anticipated USA vs. Belgium matchup or any other World Cup clash on the slate this week.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for World Cup Daily Fantasy

If you are ready to back the USA or Belgium in this Round of 16 battle, getting started is a breeze. I always tell my betting buddies to know exactly what they are signing up for, so here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer before you build your lineups.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Date Last Verified July 6, 2026

Claiming this Boom promo code is a straightforward way to instantly boost your bankroll for the upcoming USA vs. Belgium showdown. To activate the welcome offer, simply register your new account, make your initial deposit, and lock in a $5 entry on any applicable market. The second your entry goes live, you will be rewarded with a guaranteed $40 in free lineups, giving you some serious ammunition to use throughout the rest of the FIFA World Cup.

Keep in mind, this is an exclusive welcome offer with a few ground rules. It is strictly available for new Boom customers who have never opened an account before. You will also need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically sitting in a participating state where Boom legally operates to score those $40 in free lineups.

Player Props for USA vs. Belgium

Now, let’s talk strategy. If you want to build out a winning card for today’s massive Round of 16 clash, the anytime goalscorer market is where we can find some real value. You don’t have to hit a crazy exacta or trifecta here; just keying in on the right guys to find the back of the net can bring home a solid win. Here is a look at the top player props I’m eyeing for the USA vs. Belgium matchup.

Player (Team) Anytime Goalscorer Folarin Balogun (USA) 2.39X Christian Pulisic (USA) 2.85X Matias Fernandez-Pardo (BEL) 3.67X Kevin De Bruyne (BEL) 3.62X

These exciting player props are the perfect starting point for your handicapping. This USA vs. Belgium showdown is exactly where new users can apply that $5 initial lineup. Whether you are banking on Christian Pulisic to strike gold for the United States or backing Kevin De Bruyne to create magic for Belgium, locking in just $5 on these markets guarantees your $40 in free lineups.

Boom Promo Code Guide for New Customers

With kickoff rapidly approaching, setting up your account to claim this welcome offer is incredibly simple. To make sure we’re in this together and you get your bonus before the whistle blows, just follow my playbook:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here. You’ll just need to provide standard personal information, such as your name, email address, and date of birth. Enter the Code: This is the key piece to the puzzle. During the registration process, make sure the Boom promo code WTOP40 is entered when prompted. This code is explicitly required to unlock the promotion. Fund Your Bankroll: Make an initial deposit of at least $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Entry: Submit a $5 entry on the USA vs. Belgium match or any other eligible market on the board.

Once that $5 entry is locked in, the $40 in free lineups will be activated and credited directly to your account. The absolute best part of this promotion? The outcome of your original $5 play won’t have any impact on receiving the offer—win or lose, those free lineups are yours.