Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 in Lineups for MLB + World Cup Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the Boom promo code WTOP40, you can unlock an awesome welcome offer ahead MLB and World Cup action. Sign up here and play $5 to get $40 in free lineups.

I always tell my readers to take advantage of these deals to build their bankroll. Just make a minimum deposit of $10, and you’re set to build your entries for today’s St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves matchup. You can also use it for the Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers or the San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers. Want to mix it up? We can even use this bonus for the World Cup. Let’s break down how we can maximize this exclusive new-user offer.

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 Delivers $40 Bonus

Before we start locking in our lineups for the St. Louis Cardinals at Atlanta Braves showdown at Truist Park, let’s review the exact details of this welcome bonus. Knowing the morning line and the rules of the promotion is step one to a real chance at a win. Here is everything you need to know:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Date Last Verified Jule 2, 2025

Why This Promo Code is a Game Changer

This latest Boom promo code is the perfect key to unlocking a bigger bankroll. When you register and make that initial $10 minimum deposit, you activate the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” offer. This gives us the flexibility to hunt for value across the board.

Whether I’m targeting the pitching duel between the Cardinals’ Dustin May and the Braves’ Hurston Waldrep, or pivoting to Framber Valdez and Nathan Eovaldi in the Tigers-Rangers clash, this bonus gives us more shots at a payout. And remember, if you want to step away from the diamond, you can absolutely use these free lineups on World Cup action.

Keep in mind, this is exclusively for new Boom customers. To successfully claim the bonus, you must be 18+ and physically located in one of the participating states listed above. Once you verify your eligibility and put your first $5 in play, your account will be credited with the free entries, leaving you well-equipped for the rest of the sports calendar.

Ways to Use Your MLB Lineups Today

We’ve got the bonus; now it’s time to build a winning strategy. When I’m putting together my entries, I like to target the biggest stars on the slate. It takes the guesswork out of complex picks when we focus on clear trends. Let’s look at the current prop lines for 10 of tonight’s heavy hitters and aces:

Player Hits Strikeouts Freddie Freeman O/U 0.5 N/A Matt Olson O/U 0.5 N/A Ozzie Albies O/U 0.5 N/A Spencer Torkelson O/U 0.5 N/A Kyle Tucker O/U 0.5 N/A Teoscar Hernández O/U 0.5 N/A Nathan Eovaldi N/A O/U 6.5 Framber Valdez N/A O/U 5.5 Dustin May N/A O/U 4.5

If we’re looking to build a winning entry and secure a nice pay day, we need to read the betting trends. I’m placing these bets based on some solid data that points us toward the right over/under picks.

Starting on the mound, the math tells me we should be looking at the under for our starting pitchers. Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi has a strikeout line of 6.5, but he has failed to exceed that mark in three of his last four starts at home, averaging just 6.2 strikeouts per game. Similarly, I’m fading St. Louis Cardinals starter Dustin May at his 4.5 strikeout projection.

On the flip side, we have a real chance to hammer the over with the Los Angeles Dodgers’ hitters. Freddie Freeman is on an absolute tear, having recorded 93 hits in 84 games this season. Shohei Ohtani is also raking, eclipsing the 0.5 hits mark in six of his last seven games. Even with his consensus hits prop set higher at 1.5, his 1.3 hits-per-game average in that span means he’s seeing the ball incredibly well. Finally, I’m keying in on Matt Olson from the Atlanta Braves. The slugger has crushed the over on his 0.5 hits prop in 13 of his last 18 matchups. We’re in this together, and these are the spots I trust.

Easy Steps for Using the Boom Promo Code

Getting started with Boom Fantasy is a breeze. If you’re ready to move past simple wagers and build some high-upside entries, follow these straightforward steps to claim your welcome bonus before the first pitch. Whether you’re tracking the Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers or the late-night San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers game, here’s how we lock it in:

Create an Account: Click here to register. You’ll just need to provide your standard personal info to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During sign-up, make sure you punch in Boom promo code WTOP40 to officially opt into this new user offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your bankroll with a minimum deposit of at least $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment options. Play to Earn: Jump into the daily fantasy action by playing $5 in lineups. Get Your Bonus: Once you’ve played that initial $5, Boom will automatically credit your account with $40 in free lineups.

By meeting the $10 minimum deposit and putting $5 into play, you’re setting yourself up with $40 in bonus entries. There’s nothing better than heading into late-night action with house money in your pocket.