Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 Bonus for Mets vs. Phillies, All MLB Matchups Today

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The Boom promo code WTOP40 delivers a $40 bonus for all new DFS users to secure before the MLB slate of games starts today. Use this link here to sign up.







Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for MLB, Mets-Phillies Bonus

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 18th, 2026

We put a lot of stock in finding immediate value, and this Boom welcome offer delivers exactly that. By creating a new account and making a minimum deposit of $10, users will activate the lucrative “Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups” promotion. It does stand to reason that utilizing this bonus is the smartest way to maximize your leverage when analyzing player props for the Mets and Phillies.

To qualify for this welcome offer, you must be a first-time Boom customer who meets the legal age requirements and is physically located within a participating state. Once your new account is funded with at least $10 and your first $5 in entries is played, the $40 in bonus lineups will automatically be credited to your account, giving you the flexibility to attack market inefficiencies across the MLB board.

How to Use Your Boom MLB Promo Today

When examining the slate, tonight’s matchups feature several notable player props to target. The data table below highlights the consensus “to record a hit” lines for some of the biggest bats in the game, alongside the strikeout totals for tonight’s featured starting pitchers.

Player Hits Strikeouts Jesús Luzardo N/A 6.5 Sean Manaea N/A 5.5 Trea Turner 1.5 N/A Bo Bichette 0.5 N/A Alec Bohm 1.5 N/A Francisco Lindor 0.5 N/A Bryce Harper 0.5 N/A Juan Soto 0.5 N/A Marcus Semien 0.5 N/A Kyle Schwarber 0.5 N/A

Matchup Insights & Official Prop Predictions

We’ve seen time and time again that the real value lies in looking beyond the surface numbers. If you are looking to target props on the mound, the data points heavily toward the under for Mets starter Sean Manaea. While his strikeout line sits at 5.5, recent trends show Manaea has failed to exceed that number in four of his last five games overall. More tellingly, he has fallen short of that mark in five straight games on the road. Playing the under here appears to be the high-value analytical play. Conversely, market projections heavily support Phillies starter Jesús Luzardo to eclipse his 6.5 strikeout line at home.

At the plate, the projections are heavily backing Trea Turner and Bo Bichette to record at least one hit. But if you want a true matchup edge, keep an eye on Kyle Schwarber. His hit line sits at Over 0.5, and we put a lot of stock in his recent domination of the Mets pitching staff. He has easily exceeded 1.5 total bases in his last two games against New York. Combining Schwarber’s hot streak with the Mets’ struggles on the mound provides an excellent foundation for building out your lineups.

How to Redeem the Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Claiming your bonus for the Mets vs. Phillies showdown is a quick and straightforward process. To activate the Boom welcome offer, follow these simple steps to extract maximum value:

Register Your Account: Download the Boom app or navigate to their website to create a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the promo code WTOP40 to lock in this exclusive welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier and deposit a minimum of $10 using one of Boom’s secure payment methods. Play and Get Rewarded: The Boom welcome offer is a “Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups” promotion. Simply submit your first $5 in lineups on the platform. Once that entry is played, Boom will credit your account with $40 in free lineups.

With your bankroll properly funded and your bonus lineups secured, you have all the tools necessary to pinpoint value and dive into tonight’s daily fantasy baseball action.