Boom Promo Code WTOP40: Claim $40 Bonus for England vs. Argentina World Cup Entries

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New DFS users can secure a $40 bonus with the Boom promo code WTOP40, which can be used on a fantastic World Cup semifinal matchup today between England and Argentina. Start creating your profile using this link here.







Boom Promo Code WTOP40 for World Cup Bonus

Before England and Argentina face off, eligible new users can secure their sign-up bonus by applying the specific promo code outlined below. Here is the essential information you need to claim the promotion:

Boom Promo Code WTOP40 New Boom User Offer Play $5, Get $40 in Free Lineups Terms and Conditions 18+ in eligible states: AK, AR, AL, CA, DC, FL, GA, IL, KY, MA, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VA, WV, WI, WY Date Last Verified July 15th, 2026

To activate this exclusive welcome offer, new Boom customers must enter promo code WTOP40 and complete a minimum deposit of $10. Once your account is successfully funded, you can immediately begin building your entries for the England vs. Argentina matchup. The mechanics are simple: play your first $5 on this World Cup semifinal contest, and you will automatically receive $40 in free lineups to keep the action going.

This bonus is strictly reserved for first-time users. Before creating an account and making your qualifying deposit, ensure that you meet the platform’s legal age requirements and are physically located in a participating state.

World Cup Match Today: Top Goalscorers

If you are looking for ideas on how to build your initial daily fantasy entry, the anytime goalscorer market offers plenty of intriguing options. The table below highlights the anytime goalscorer for top players heading into this highly anticipated semifinal clash between England and Argentina.

Player (Team) Opponent Jude Bellingham (ENG) Argentina Marcus Rashford (ENG) Argentina Anthony Gordon (ENG) Argentina Eberechi Eze (ENG) Argentina Morgan Rogers (ENG) Argentina Lionel Messi (ARG) England

These top-tier props provide excellent building blocks for your lineups. Remember, the exclusive promo code gives you the perfect excuse to dive into these selections. Simply pick your favorite player projections from this matchup, place your qualifying $5 entry, and instantly secure your guaranteed $40 bonus to keep the World Cup excitement going all week long.

How to Activate the Boom Promo Code WTOP40

Activating your Boom promo code ahead of the matchup between England and Argentina is a simple process. To take advantage of the “play $5, get $40 in free lineups” welcome offer, follow these clear steps:

Register a New Account: Download the Boom app or visit their website to begin the sign-up process. Provide your standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age and location requirements. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, ensure you enter promo code WTOP40 to lock in your exclusive welcome bonus. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, navigate to the cashier section and fund your account using one of the available secure payment methods. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer. Play Your Entries: Submit a $5 entry on the platform. You can build lineups featuring the biggest stars from England and Argentina, or explore other eligible sports markets. Get Your Bonus: Once you successfully play your $5 entry, Boom will credit your account with $40 in free lineups to use on future contests.

This welcome offer provides an excellent opportunity for first-time players to boost their daily fantasy bankroll. Remember that promo code WTOP40 and a minimum deposit of $10 are necessary to participate and claim your free lineups.