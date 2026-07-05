Blue Jays’ Springer on track to return Monday; Scherzer to get another rehab start

SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer could make his return from the family medical emergency list…

SEATTLE (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter George Springer could make his return from the family medical emergency list as soon as Monday, manager John Schneider said Sunday.

The four-time All-Star went on the paternity list last Wednesday, welcoming the birth of his third child. The paternity leave expired, so the Blue Jays moved him to the family medical emergency list. But Schneider confirmed everything was well and the move was to give their leadoff hitter more time.

He is expecting Springer to be available for its road trip to San Francisco starting Monday.

“I think he’s going to travel tomorrow,” Schneider said after Toronto’s 4-0 loss to Seattle. “That was the tentative plan. So, just got to confirm that with him.”

Springer, 36, is slashing .221/.308/.373 with eight homers and 21 RBIs.

Right-hander Max Scherzer was in Seattle after making a rehab start in High-A Vancouver on Friday. Schneider confirmed that the 41-year-old three-time Cy Young winner will make another rehab start or two before being activated off the 15-day injured list since June 17 because of back spasms.

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