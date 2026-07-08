Blue Jays’ Dylan Cease works 6 no-hit innings against Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays has pitched six no-hit innings against the San Francisco…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays has pitched six no-hit innings against the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday.

Cease set down the first 14 San Francisco hitters before he walked Willy Adames with two outs in the fifth. Cease also walked Drew Gilbert leading off the sixth.

The All-Star right-hander, who entered Wednesday leading the American League in strikeouts, fanned nine batters through six innings. The Jays led 5-0.

Kazuma Okamoto’s opposite-field grand slam off Logan Webb capped the Blue Jays’ five-run first inning.

In Toronto’s 9-3 win Tuesday night, the Blue Jays retired the final 15 San Francisco hitters.

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