Blue Jays beat the Giants 9-3 as Jonatan Clase hits his 1st homer of season

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonatan Clase hit his first home run of the season, Ernie Clement had three hits, and…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonatan Clase hit his first home run of the season, Ernie Clement had three hits, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Francisco Giants 9-3 on Tuesday night.

Sean Keys drove in two runs during a five-run third inning to help the Blue Jays end a three-game skid. Clase, Keys and Brandon Valenzuela had two hits each.

Heliot Ramos and Luis Arraez had two hits apiece for the Giants.

The Blue Jays got rolling for a second consecutive day after being shut out in consecutive losses to the Seattle Mariners over the weekend.

Clase provided the biggest spark with his home run off Giants starter Trevor McDonald, a three-run shot in the second inning that came in Clase’s second at-bat since getting recalled from the minors on July 1.

Clase also singled and scored during the Blue Jays’ five-run third inning. Clement, Valenzuela, Keys and Andrés Giménez all had RBIs in the inning. The Blue Jays batted around and six of Toronto’s first seven batters in the inning reached on a hit.

Patrick Corbin (3-4), the second of five Toronto pitchers, retired seven batters to win.

After Clase’s home run gave Toronto a 3-0 lead in the second, the Giants scored a run on Victor Bericoto’s RBI single.

McDonald (3-7) allowed eight runs and 11 hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Spencer Miles worked four innings as Toronto’s opener, giving up two runs and seven hits in his third start of the season.

Up next

RHP Logan Webb (5-6, 3.66 ERA) opposes Blue Jays RHP Dylan Cease (5-4, 2.79) on Wednesday.

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